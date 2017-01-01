Tangoed! 7 Argentinian trekking, foodie and wildlife adventures you’ll want to book now

1: Go wild in the wetlands

Experience the varied landscapes and nature of Argentina, from Iguazú to Patagonia, on this unique wildlife adventure with Journey Latin America. Your journey begins in the serene Iberá wetlands where giant storks, capybara and anteater abound. In Iguazú, you’ll stay in a lodge deep in the rainforest, surrounded by exotic birdlife and the faint hum of the waterfalls nearby. Finally, you’ll arrive in Patagonia, a wilderness of windswept grasslands, craggy cliffs and Atlantic beaches, where penguins congregate in their thousands to breed. In season, whales can be spotted too, when you stay in a remote seaweed-collecting eco-village called Bahia Bustamente. You may well be the only visitors for miles around. Trip: Argentina Wildlife: Tropical Wetlands And Patagonia Who: Journey Latin America When: Departures throughout the year How long: 16 days How much: £5,950 (exc. flights)

2: Eat your way across Argentina

Indulge in some of the finest food and wine in the world on this gourmet tour through Argentina with Exsus Travel. With its sizzling asado, and steaks to end all steaks, Argentina has earned the epitaph of the ‘carnivore capital’ of the world. First on the menu is Buenos Aires, where your expert guide will lead you from the hottest new restaurants to the legendary bohemian hang-out, Cafe Tortoni. When you’ve had your fill, the beautiful Mendoza wine region awaits. The birthplace of Malbec, it’s the perfect place to enjoy award-winning wines at the source. Trip: Gourmet Holiday In Argentina Who: Exsus Travel When: Departures throughout the year How long: 7 days How much: From £3,295 (exc. flights)

3: Feel elevated by the Puna de Atacama

Explore one of the most extraordinarily landscapes on the planet on this six-day guided expedition road trip through the Puna de Atacama with Journey Latin America. A rugged plateau straddling Argentina and Chile, the Puna feels as alien as the surface of Mars. High mountain passes give way to salt-carpeted depressions and a crescent of volcanoes cradling glass-still lakes. You’ll cross pewter-shaded lava fields, climb ochre-hued volcanic cones and traverse milky glacial streams. There’s history, too. Inca ruins dot the volcanic peaks, and ghost towns (abandoned mining villages) are waiting to be explored. This is a unique adventure in a little-visited corner of Argentina. Trip: Off The Beaten Track Argentina: Remote Puna Adventure Who: Journey Latin America When: Departures throughout the year How long: 13 days How much: From £3,882 (exc. flights)

4: Discover Argentina’s deep south

Lose yourself in the epic landscapes of Argentinian Patagonia on this 14-day exploration of the country’s southern extremes with Rainbow Tours. Here, in Tierra del Fuego (Land of Fire), you’ll venture out from Ushuaia, the southernmost city in the world, and into the unspoilt wildernesses of Patagonia. You’ll cruise the Beagle Channel, spotting South American fur seals, sea lions and huge colonies of cormorants, and visit the majestic Perito Moreno glacier. Finally, you’ll reach the small frontier town of El Chalten and trek to the Laguna de los Tres, viewpoint for magical shots of the Fitzroy Massif, a jagged peak overlooking a sparkling lagoon. After an energising day in the mountains, kick back and reflect on your wilderness adventure by a warming fire as the sun dips below the horizon. Trip: Wilderness Argentina: Buenos Aires, Patagonia And Tierra Del Fuego Who: Rainbow Tours When: Departures throughout the year How long: 14 days How much: £3,535 (inc. flights)

5: Gotta drink a Malbec or two

Sip your way around the region that put Argentina on the world wine map on this three-day pursuit of the perfect glass of Malbec with G Adventures. You’ll explore old and new on an exclusive Mendoza city tour before venturing out into the countryside, visiting wineries and tasting a wide selection of wines. It’s an unforgettable experience – driving through fields of vines backed by the snow-capped Andes. And you’ll soon get to know your Malbec from your Merlot, a skill that will serve you well in the supermarket aisles back home. Trip: Mendoza Wineries Independent Adventure Who: G Adventures When: Departures throughout the year How long: 3 days How much: From £479 (exc. flights)

6: Watch whales in Argentina’s Welsh Patagonia

Explore the rugged landscapes, fascinating history and abundant marine wildlife of Welsh Patagonia on a 13-day adventure with Audley. Welsh settlers arrived in this part of Argentina in 1865 in an attempt to protect their language and culture which they felt was under threat back home. Welsh is still spoken here, especially around Trelow, where your journey begins. Elephant seals and penguins gather here in vast numbers, particularly around Península Valdés. Listed by UNESCO as a site of global significance for the conservation of marine mammals, it is an important breeding ground for the endangered southern right whale. Keep an eye out for the orca too. They have developed unique hunting strategies to suit the local coastal conditions. Trip: Argentina's wildlife: Peninsula Valdes, the wetlands & Iguazu Who: Audley When: Departures throughout the year How long: 13 days How much: £4,4475 (inc. flights)

7: Take a bite-sized Buenos Aires city break