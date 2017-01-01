Tangoed! 7 Argentinian trekking, foodie and wildlife adventures you’ll want to book now

Experience the extraordinary landscapes and wildlife of South America’s most diverse country, from the Atacama to the lively streets of Buenos Aires – with a glass of Malbec close to hand
Experience the varied landscapes and nature of Argentina, from Iguazú to Patagonia, on this unique wildlife adventure with Journey Latin America.
Your journey begins in the serene Iberá wetlands where giant storks, capybara and anteater abound. In Iguazú, you’ll stay in a lodge deep in the rainforest, surrounded by exotic birdlife and the faint hum of the waterfalls nearby.
Finally, you’ll arrive in Patagonia, a wilderness of windswept grasslands, craggy cliffs and Atlantic beaches, where penguins congregate in their thousands to breed. In season, whales can be spotted too, when you stay in a remote seaweed-collecting eco-village called Bahia Bustamente. You may well be the only visitors for miles around.
Trip: Argentina Wildlife: Tropical Wetlands And Patagonia
When: Departures throughout the year
How long: 16 days
How much: £5,950 (exc. flights)
Indulge in some of the finest food and wine in the world on this gourmet tour through Argentina with Exsus Travel.
With its sizzling asado, and steaks to end all steaks, Argentina has earned the epitaph of the ‘carnivore capital’ of the world. First on the menu is Buenos Aires, where your expert guide will lead you from the hottest new restaurants to the legendary bohemian hang-out, Cafe Tortoni. When you’ve had your fill, the beautiful Mendoza wine region awaits. The birthplace of Malbec, it’s the perfect place to enjoy award-winning wines at the source.
Trip: Gourmet Holiday In Argentina
Who: Exsus Travel
When: Departures throughout the year
How long: 7 days
How much: From £3,295 (exc. flights)
Explore one of the most extraordinarily landscapes on the planet on this six-day guided expedition road trip through the Puna de Atacama with Journey Latin America.
A rugged plateau straddling Argentina and Chile, the Puna feels as alien as the surface of Mars. High mountain passes give way to salt-carpeted depressions and a crescent of volcanoes cradling glass-still lakes. You’ll cross pewter-shaded lava fields, climb ochre-hued volcanic cones and traverse milky glacial streams.
There’s history, too. Inca ruins dot the volcanic peaks, and ghost towns (abandoned mining villages) are waiting to be explored. This is a unique adventure in a little-visited corner of Argentina.
Trip: Off The Beaten Track Argentina: Remote Puna Adventure
When: Departures throughout the year
How long: 13 days
How much: From £3,882 (exc. flights)
Lose yourself in the epic landscapes of Argentinian Patagonia on this 14-day exploration of the country’s southern extremes with Rainbow Tours.
Here, in Tierra del Fuego (Land of Fire), you’ll venture out from Ushuaia, the southernmost city in the world, and into the unspoilt wildernesses of Patagonia. You’ll cruise the Beagle Channel, spotting South American fur seals, sea lions and huge colonies of cormorants, and visit the majestic Perito Moreno glacier.
Finally, you’ll reach the small frontier town of El Chalten and trek to the Laguna de los Tres, viewpoint for magical shots of the Fitzroy Massif, a jagged peak overlooking a sparkling lagoon. After an energising day in the mountains, kick back and reflect on your wilderness adventure by a warming fire as the sun dips below the horizon.
Trip: Wilderness Argentina: Buenos Aires, Patagonia And Tierra Del Fuego
Who: Rainbow Tours
When: Departures throughout the year
How long: 14 days
How much: £3,535 (inc. flights)
Sip your way around the region that put Argentina on the world wine map on this three-day pursuit of the perfect glass of Malbec with G Adventures.
You’ll explore old and new on an exclusive Mendoza city tour before venturing out into the countryside, visiting wineries and tasting a wide selection of wines. It’s an unforgettable experience – driving through fields of vines backed by the snow-capped Andes. And you’ll soon get to know your Malbec from your Merlot, a skill that will serve you well in the supermarket aisles back home.
Trip: Mendoza Wineries Independent Adventure
Who: G Adventures
When: Departures throughout the year
How long: 3 days
How much: From £479 (exc. flights)
Explore the rugged landscapes, fascinating history and abundant marine wildlife of Welsh Patagonia on a 13-day adventure with Audley.
Welsh settlers arrived in this part of Argentina in 1865 in an attempt to protect their language and culture which they felt was under threat back home. Welsh is still spoken here, especially around Trelow, where your journey begins. Elephant seals and penguins gather here in vast numbers, particularly around Península Valdés.
Listed by UNESCO as a site of global significance for the conservation of marine mammals, it is an important breeding ground for the endangered southern right whale. Keep an eye out for the orca too. They have developed unique hunting strategies to suit the local coastal conditions.
Trip: Argentina's wildlife: Peninsula Valdes, the wetlands & Iguazu
Who: Audley
When: Departures throughout the year
How long: 13 days
How much: £4,4475 (inc. flights)
Immerse yourself in food, festivals and fancy footwork on this lively three-day city break in Buenos Aires with Intrepid.
You’ll experience the very best that this sexy, sultry city has to offer. The steaks are huge and abundant, and tango is danced on the streets. Learn to whip up the perfect empanada in a community kitchen in La Boca. Sip Malbec with a connoisseur and learn to drink fernet like a true Argentinian on a night-time tour of trendy Palermo. Dance off your foodie indulgences by tangoing the night away in a cafe or bar, or check out a performance on the streets.
Whether it’s theatre, food, festivals, nightlife or sights, there is something for everyone in Buenos Aires. It’s a bite-sized break that will be sure to whet your appetite for this cultural melting pot of a city.
Trip: Bite-size Break Buenos Aires
Who: Intrepid
When: Departures throughout the year
How long: 3 days
How much: £295 (exc. flights)