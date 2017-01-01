7 utterly spooky locations we dare you to visit

First used to lock up prisoners of war in the Napoleonic years, Dartmoor Prison remains in active use and is home to low-category convicts. Even if an inmate were to escape the barbed-wire and floodlit boundary, traipsing through Dartmoor's desolate marshlands would certainly diminish their chances of survival.

When the moorland fog creeps in and only the tips of grey-stone buildings can be seen, the eerie landscape feels like a scene from The Hound of the Baskervilles.