Naughty or nice? 9 UK experience gifts to add to your Christmas list

From photography courses in the Peak District and riding the Hogwarts Express, to gin making and llama walks, these UK-based experience gifts offer something memorable and fun for the whole family
What better way to start the new year than walking off the Christmas calories with an outdoor photography adventure in the heart of one of the UK's most diverse and scenic national parks. This day-long course covers everything from basic SLR settings and functions to creating the perfect composition with your lens – all with expert guidance from a professional photographer.
After a hearty pie lunch, get creative with new angles and perspectives on the reflective lakes and craggy mountain peaks.
Perfect for: New photographers and wildlife enthusiasts
Buy here: Peak District photography workshop
Whoever knew llama walking was an actual thing? Thanks to The Llama Park in Sussex, you can enjoy a day out walking side by side with this alternative furry friend – that's your romantic Christmas walk sorted.
After a stroll through the countryside you'll become acquainted with even more quirky characters including alpacas, donkeys and reindeer, who also live in the park.
Perfect for: A family day out or fun with friends
Buy here: Llama Park
All aboard the Hogwarts Express! Embark on an adventure following in the tracks of Harry Potter and his friends with a train journey through Scotland. Crossing jaw-dropping viaducts and dramatic scenery as lakes glow in the distance, this is a memorable Christmas experience that will will last a lifetime. Sit back, relax and enjoy the ride.
Perfect for: Harry Potter fans
Buy here: thetrainline.com
Know someone who'd like a taste of the Ray Mears lifestyle? Then this is the gift for them. From learning basic fire lighting skills and building shelters out of wood, to cooking up dinner around the campfire, this course isn't for the faint-hearted but does offer rewarding skills for those who take on the challenge.
Perfect for: Adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts
Buy here: Bush craft survival experience
This North Wales zip line – the longest in Europe – offers a shot of adrenaline for those who dare to strap in. Build confidence on a steady test ride of the Little Zipper, before screaming with excitement on this ride of a lifetime. Keep your eyes open, and you'll be rewarded with spectacular views of the lakes and peaks.
Perfect for: Adrenaline junkies
Buy here: Zip World Velocity
Head to Portobello Road for a shot of Christmas spirit with this top-notch gin making class, led by Ginstitute distilling professionals. Dip your nose in various botanicals, sip on tipples and get creative with spices, before graduating with expert knowledge and a personalised bottle of gin.
Perfect for: Gin connoisseurs
Buy here: theginstitute.com
When the drama of December is over and done with, escape to calmer pastures with this rural weekend retreat. Forget the hassle of putting a tent together and unpredictable weather, and opt for the comfort of a cosy wooden pod in a countryside setting. Take your pick from various selected locations across the UK.
Perfect for: A couple weekend break
Buy here: One night glamping break for two
With only 60 minutes on the clock, you'd best be quick to solve the clues and find the key to make your escape. Gather your best problem-solving crew to take on the challenge of escaping ticking time bombs or murder mysteries - the minds that can solve, the merrier.
Perfect for: Group of 2-8, friends or family
Buy here: Escape Rooms
Fire up sizzling prawns with diced chillies or bring lemongrass chicken to the boil with this expert-led cooking class. Experimenting with seasonings and flavours, keen cooks will learn how to chop, dice and slice their way to all corners of the world. Courses range from Thai and Italian, to Middle Eastern and more...
Perfect for: Amateur cooks looking to add spice to their life
Buy here: The Cooking Academy