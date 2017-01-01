Naughty or nice? 9 UK experience gifts to add to your Christmas list

What better way to start the new year than walking off the Christmas calories with an outdoor photography adventure in the heart of one of the UK's most diverse and scenic national parks. This day-long course covers everything from basic SLR settings and functions to creating the perfect composition with your lens – all with expert guidance from a professional photographer.

After a hearty pie lunch, get creative with new angles and perspectives on the reflective lakes and craggy mountain peaks.

Perfect for: New photographers and wildlife enthusiasts

Buy here: Peak District photography workshop