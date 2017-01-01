Photo of the Year winner: Bringing South Africa's wildlife into focus

Ahead of your trip to South Africa, what were you looking forward to most?

I was looking forward to seeing a wide variety of wildlife in good, or at least interesting, photographic light. I was hoping for some close encounters with the wildlife, in particular big cats and elephants.

The last time I went to Kruger, I could have reached out and touched the lions and I was expecting to get as close this time. Unfortunately it was not to be, despite best efforts.

What impressed you most about South Africa?

I have always found the people in South Africa very welcoming and friendly and I was certainly not disappointed this time. I particularly enjoyed staying in Elim, meeting the fascinating local people.