Latest

Related

Angry frustrated woman (Dreamstime)

20 astonishing holiday complaints

11th January 2017

Beaches too sandy? Too many fish in the sea? Unexpected pregnancies? Here, for your amusement, are 20 of the most outrageous, ridiculous and stupid travel complaints made by tourists to their travel agencts

1. "I think it should be explained in the brochure that the local store does not sell proper biscuits like custard creams or ginger nuts."


Plate of biscuits (Dreamstime)

2. "We booked an excursion to a water park but no-one told us we had to bring our swimming costumes and towels."

3. "The beach was too sandy."

4. "On my holiday to Goa in India, I was disgusted to find that almost every restaurant served curry. I don't like spicy food at all."

5. A tourist at a top African Game Lodge over looking a water hole, who spotted a visibly aroused elephant, complained that the sight of this rampant beast ruined his honeymoon by making him feel "inadequate".


Elephants (Dreamstime)

6. "It's lazy of the local shopkeepers to close in the afternoons. I often needed to buy things during 'siesta' time - this should be banned."

7. A woman threatened to call police after claiming that she'd been locked in by staff. When in fact, she had mistaken the "do not disturb" sign on the back of the door as a warning to remain in the room.

8. "We found the sand was not like the sand in the brochure.Your brochure shows the sand as yellow but it was white."


Beach too sandy? Or is the sand the wrong colour? (Dreamstime)

9. A guest at a Novotel in Australia complained his soup was too thick and strong. He was inadvertently slurping the gravy at the time.

10. "We bought 'Ray-Ban' sunglasses for five Euros from a street trader, only to find out they were fake."

11. "Topless sunbathing on the beach should be banned. The holiday was ruined, as my husband spent all day looking at other women."


Woman sunbathing (Dreamstime)

12. "No-one told us there would be fish in the sea. The children were startled."

13. "It took us nine hours to fly home from Jamaica to England. It only took the Americans three hours to get home."

14. "I compared the size of our one-bedroom apartment to our friends' three-bedroom apartment and ours was significantly smaller."

15. "I was bitten by a mosquito. No one said they could bite."


Mosquito (Dreamstime)

16. "The brochure stated: 'No hairdressers at the accommodation’. We’re trainee hairdressers - will we be OK staying there?"

17. "There are too many Spanish people. The receptionist speaks Spanish. The food is Spanish. Too many foreigners now live abroad."

18. "My fiancé and I booked a twin-bedded room but we were placed in a double-bedded room. We now hold you responsible for the fact that I find myself pregnant. This would not have happened if you had put us in the room that we booked."


Pregnant woman (Dreamstime)

19. "We had to queue outside with no air conditioning."

20. "It is your duty as a tour operator to advise us of noisy or unruly guests before we travel."

-

These complaints are all taken from a survey from Thomas Cook and ABTA, revealing 20 of the most ridiculous complaints holidaymakers made to their travel agent.

Main image: Angry frustrated woman (Dreamstime)

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Login or get more from Wanderlust - register today!

 Your Comments (23)

  • 5th September by ttbko

    I have to say, number 5 is my personal favorite!  Don't you just love the delicate male ego?


    Report as inappropriate

  • 5th September by andy morris

    Every one a testament to stupidity.  Do you think it would be possible to remove the passports of people achieving these heights of inanity?

    I like number 11.  We were in Tunisia recently and even the author of number 11 could have spotted the fakes - designer trainers labelled "Mike" alongside the famous sporting logo!


    Report as inappropriate

  • 5th September by ElliFry

    Oh the fake things! A friend once bought some very decent adadiss flipflops in China. It wouldn't be a real holiday without real, genuine fakes!



    I also once came across a Trip Advisor review for a medieval house turned B&B in a tiny Italian town where someone had complained that the rooms were small and that there was no lift.

    Ok it might not be obvious, but there's no way a lift would be a feature of a medieval townhouse. (Which, incidentally, was beautiful and comfortable!)


    Report as inappropriate

  • 6th September by Beccs

    On holiday in September 2009 in Skopelos, I went to the site of the 'Mamma Mia' church.  Very beautiful, wild surroundings, except the British tourist loudly complaining that she thought there would at least be a shop selling 'Mamma Mia' t-shirts with a picture of the church on it.


    Report as inappropriate

  • 6th September by Liz Cleere

    I agree with number 15. I wouldn't want to find hairdressers staying in the room next to me!


    Report as inappropriate

  • 8th September by Ellie L

    Just goes to show that some people should never be allowed to have passports or even leave their home towns to inflict their stupidity on others.


    Report as inappropriate

  • 8th September by Alexandra

    I work in the travel industry and the best one I've heard was as follows:

    (In reference to a trekking trip in China, during a time of year that experiences intermittent rain)



    "Your suggested packing list was over the top and unnecessary. It suggested I bring a waterproof jacket, so I took one but there was no rain on the trip."


    Report as inappropriate

  • 9th September by calamine2808

    Couldn't agree more with number 1.



    It near impossible to get a decent biscuit abroad. It should be stated in the guide books that biscuits in [insert destination] are substandard and wholly undunkable. At least then you can prepare yourself by bringing along your own bodyweight in hobnobs.


    Report as inappropriate

  • 9th September by Sheesh

    I once heard a group of tourists chatting in St.Austell cornwall as one said to the other "look they've got a woolworths here too shall we go and have a look and see what they've got?" im assuming the cultural and geographical differences dont significantly affect the range carried by chain stores but I could be wrong.  Maybe I have in fact been missing out on a world of "northern" style clothes pegs, ironing board covers that are totally alien to the cornish lands... but I doubt it lol. 


    Report as inappropriate

  • 9th October by louise3564

    I love number 12, actually reminds me of doing the Zodiak tour to Duck Island in Noumea.  Duck Island is a marine sanctuary and a girl wouldn't go in the water because the fish would swim right up to your ankles.. LOL Why go to a marine sanctuary then??? LOL


    Report as inappropriate

  • 9th January by kiwitravelbug

    I was on a business trip to India, staying in the luxurious and world-famous Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The hotel's fine dining restaurants arguably serve some of the best Indian food you can eat in the world. One of my colleagues was an academic from a top university in the USA, who had never been to India.  Prior to departure a friend had warned her "don't eat Indian food - it will make you sick", so she resolutely avoided eating Indian for the entire trip - always ordering "western" food such as pizza, even in the restaurants of 5-star international hotels such as the Taj Palace.

      


    Report as inappropriate

  • 17th January by ellyd

    Number 20 is my absolute favourite. 


    Report as inappropriate

  • 9th May by florenna

    All others are truly stupid & ridiculous, but nr 10 about topless sunbathing I could actually agree with... If you prefer to be (practically) nude in public you should go on a nudist beach! Not to mention it's stupid...


    Report as inappropriate

  • 6th June by Sparkielspa

    Best laugh of the week! Might save this for any time I need cheering up!


    Report as inappropriate

  • 7th June by Travelnuity

    #20 is a classic!


    Report as inappropriate

  • 2nd March by george35

    Download apps for pc


    <a class="ext" href="http://pcdownloadfree">pcdownloadfree</a>


    Report as inappropriate

  • 25th March by desired

    Whether maintain them for the eyes only or you wish to reveal them elsewhere <a href="http://snapchattrophiess.com">snapchattrophiess.com</a However you can make some filters of your personal <a href="http://snapchattrophiess.com/snapchat-trophies-unlocked-list-its-meaning/">Snapchat Trophies Unlocked</a>


    Report as inappropriate

  • 5th April by fitriulina

    That's really cool. I would be interested in seeing more graphs of different information you pull from these logs.



    Fat Diminisher System herbs


    Report as inappropriate

  • 21st July by vertixio

    I must appreciate the way you have expressed your feelingsthrough your blog!. Click here to play.

    <a href="http://vertix-io.com/">vertix.io</a> | <a href="http://doggamesaz.com/">dog games</a> | <a href="http://fightinggamesaz.com/">fighting games</a> | <a href="http://mickeymouse-games.com/">mickey mouse games</a>  | <a href="http://subwaysurfers-games.com/">Subway Surfers</a>

     


    Report as inappropriate

  • 16th October by fatihin

    Sementara peserta festival tidak dipindahkan oleh serangan
    ganas Sarandon terhadap Paus, komentarnya dikutuk oleh















    [url=www.laksanakan.com]www.laksanakan.com[/url]

    <a
    href="www.laksanakan.com/wp/luas-langit-yang-kelam/">www.sukses.com<a/>


    Report as inappropriate

  • 16th October by fatihin

    Sementara peserta festival tidak dipindahkan oleh serangan
    ganas Sarandon terhadap Paus, komentarnya dikutuk oleh















    [url=www.laksanakan.com]www.laksanakan.com[/url]

    <a
    href="www.laksanakan.com/wp/luas-langit-yang-kelam/">www.sukses.com<a/>


    Report as inappropriate

  • 16th October by fatihin

    Sementara peserta festival tidak dipindahkan oleh serangan
    ganas Sarandon terhadap Paus, komentarnya dikutuk oleh















    [url=www.laksanakan.com]www.laksanakan.com[/url]

    <a
    href="www.laksanakan.com/wp/luas-langit-yang-kelam/">www.sukses.com<a/>


    Report as inappropriate

  • 16th October by fatihin

    Sementara peserta festival tidak dipindahkan oleh serangan
    ganas Sarandon terhadap Paus, komentarnya dikutuk oleh















    [url=www.laksanakan.com]www.laksanakan.com[/url]

    <a
    href="www.laksanakan.com/wp/luas-langit-yang-kelam/">www.sukses.com<a/>


    Report as inappropriate

MAKE IT HAPPEN

loading...
select
select
select
select
Departure date:
Open the calendar popup.
Return date:
Open the calendar popup.
Date flexibility:
Spin UpSpin Down
Search

Need some travel planning inspiration?

Simply select the destination you’re interested in or the activities you’re looking for and we’ll send your request to a select panel of tour operators.

Each operator will respond to your request individually. Your details remain private and are not disclosed to any partners unless you decide to proceed with a booking. Enjoy!

Search
Email

Wanderlust in your inbox

Wanderlust sends out regular email newsletters – be the first to know about web exclusives, competitions, hot offers and travel jobs. Register today!

I have read and agree to the Terms & Conditions

Submit