List Words : Wanderlust team | 11 December

Lava lover: 9 epic adventures in the shadow of active volcanoes

Add a little spark to your next big adventure with these tours to the world's geological hotspots - from the tropics of Hawaii to the remote corners of Iceland and Kamchatka

1: Feel the heat in Hawaii

Thurston Lava Tube in Hawaii Volcano National Park (Dreamstime)

Discover beautiful beaches, lush rainforest and fiesty volcanoes on this ten-day adventure to the island of Hawaii with Tucan Travel. 

After walking to Punalu'u Beach to spot turtles, you’ll head to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park – home to Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world. Watch the lava flowing freely from the safety of the Jaggar Museum Observatory before exploring old lava tubes on the many hiking trails here. An evening spent just outside the national park will allow you to experience the awesome activity of the volcano at night.

Trip: Hawaii Highlights

Who: Tucan Travel

When: Regular departures throughout the year

How long: 10 days

How much: From £1,239 (exc. flights)

2: Explore Kamchatka’s forgotten coast

Tolbachik volcano in late autumn (Dreamstime)

The Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s far east is one of the most awe-inspiring and elemental places in the world. It is a land of fiery volcanoes and diverse wildlife, and you’ll encounter it all on this 13-night cruise with Wildlife Worldwide.

You’ll explore the stunning volcanic landscapes of Kamchatka and Chukotka, cruising through the remote wilderness of the Commander Islands on board the Spirit of Enderby. Zodiac outings ensure memorable views of vast seabird colonies, particularly on the cliffs of Verkhoturova Island, and superb sightings of Steller's sea lion, Pacific walrus and Kamchatka brown bear.

You’ll also share these waters with orca, beluga, humpback and grey whales, as well as beaked and fin whales, who all migrate through this part of the Pacific.

Trip: Kamchatka’s Forgotten Coast

Who: Wildlife Worldwide

When: June

How long: 14 days

How much: £7,132 (exc. flights)

3: Dive right in to volcanic Costa Rica

Arenal Volcano, as seen from Lake Arenal (Dreamstime)

Combine climbing active volcanoes with scuba diving off Costa Rica’s Pacific coast on this multi-activity adventure with Dive Worldwide.

This is a unique opportunity to experience the incredible diversity of Costa Rica, climbing Arenal Volcano and relaxing in the Tabacon hot springs before heading over to the Gulf of Papagayo. Here you’ll dive with sharks, turtles and mantas before finishing your trip in the lively capital, San José.

Trip: Costa Rica Volcanoes & Diving

Who: Dive Worldwide

When: Departures Nov-Apr

How long: 16 days

How much: From £3,075 (inc. flights)

4: Explore volcanoes in the middle of the world

Vicuñas grazing near an Ecuadorian volcano (Dreamstime)

Encounter Ecuador’s colourful colonial past and its awesome volcanic present on this 10-day journey from Quito to Guayaquil with Holiday Architects.

Starting with a few days exploring colonial Quito, you will drive through the dramatic Avenue of Volcanoes, breaking your journey in the towns of Riobamba and Cuenca. From here, the cooler heights of Cajas National Park await, before you descend through banana and cocoa plantations to tropical, steamy Guayaquil.

Trip: Colonial Quito & Volcanoes

Who: Holiday Architects

When: Departures throughout the year

How long: 10 days

How much: From £2,305 (exc. flights)

5: Walking in the shadow of Sicily’s volcanoes

Stromboli at sunset (Dreamstime)

Experience the fiery side of Sicily and its beautiful volcanic archipelago on this exciting walking holiday to the Aeolian Islands with KE Adventure Travel.

It’s a journey that will take you from the UNESCO World Heritage islands of Vulcano, Salina and Lipari to the slopes of Mount Etna and the medieval town of Taormina. Along the way you’ll enjoy a picnic dinner on Stromboli, hike on the slopes of Mount Etna, visit a caper farm, and taste wines in Catania. Expect fireworks! 

Trip: Islands and Volcanoes of Sicily

Who: KE Adventure Travel

When: Departures May-Oct

How long: 8 days

How much: From £975 (exc. flights)

6: Explore Iceland’s ring of fire

Waterfalls and volcanoes in Iceland (Dreamstime)

Trek through Iceland’s thermal heartland on this full-circuit trekking adventure with Exodus.

Starting in the Thórsmörk Valley, you’ll explore the new craters created by the eruption of Eyjafjallajökull Volcano, before heading to Vatnajökull National Park, home of the huge Vatnajökull ice cap. You’ll also trek the mountains of the East Fjords and the lunar-like Lake Mývatn landscape before moving to Kerlingarfjöll Volcano in the central highlands and the massive Hofsjökull ice cap. Experienced guides will ensure you tackle the most spectacular hiking trails.

Trip: Iceland Walking Explorer

Who: Exodus

When: Departures Jun-Aug

How long: 14 days

How much: From £3,899 (exc. flights)

7: Meet Indonesia’s smoking gunungs

Horse and rider on Mount Bromo (Dreamstime)

Gunung is the Indonesian world for volcanoes, and you’ll encounter some of the archipelago's most spectacular ones on this 14-day tour through its western isles with Selective Asia.

The highlight, of course, are the views from the peaks of two of Java's mighty volcanoes, Bromo and Ijen, both of which you will climb to watch the sunrise. You’ll also visit the cultural highlights of Yogyakarta and the astonishing Borobudur temple complex, before finishing with some much-needed down time on the beach, where you can do as little, or as much, as you wish.

Trip: Smoking Gunungs

Who: Selective Asia

When: Departures throughout the year

How long: 14 days

How much: From £1,249

8: Wildlife and hot springs in Yellowstone National Park

Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park (Dreamstime)

Encounter extraordinary landscapes and incredible wildlife on this journey through the USA’s most famous national parks with Intrepid.

It’s a journey that will see you trekking across Yellowstone National Park, coming face-to-face with the giant presidents of Mount Rushmore, and spending a night camping under the stars in the shadow of Devils Tower. The Yellowstone caldera, one of the most active in the world, is a highlight, as is the chance to spot bears, bison and even rare grey wolves as you explore the park.

Trip: Rockies, Yellowstone & Mt Rushmore

Who: Intrepid

When: Departures Jun-Sep

How long: 10 days

How much: From £1,125 (exc. flights)

9: Visit the world’s coolest volcano in Reunion

Piton de la Fournaise (Dreamstime)

Here’s a ride you'll never forget: a helicopter flight over the incredibly beautiful island of Reunion, including its fearsome volcano Piton de la Fournaise. It’s all part of a once-in-a-lifetime Indian Ocean island adventure with Rainbow Tours.

Your trip to Reunion will take you to two of its three magnificent natural amphitheatres or cirques, from the black volcanic sand beaches of the east coast, to the white sand beaches of its drier west coast. The rugged interior offers treks and spectacular waterfalls, while St Gilles-les-Baines is a haven of laid-back charm and exceptionally fresh seafood. What are you waiting for?

Trip: Volcano And Tsingy - Madagascar And Reunion

Who: Rainbow Tours

When: Flexible departures throughout the year

How long: 19 days

How much: From £4,875 (inc. flights)

;
