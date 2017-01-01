Lava lover: 9 epic adventures in the shadow of active volcanoes

1: Feel the heat in Hawaii

Discover beautiful beaches, lush rainforest and fiesty volcanoes on this ten-day adventure to the island of Hawaii with Tucan Travel. After walking to Punalu'u Beach to spot turtles, you’ll head to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park – home to Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world. Watch the lava flowing freely from the safety of the Jaggar Museum Observatory before exploring old lava tubes on the many hiking trails here. An evening spent just outside the national park will allow you to experience the awesome activity of the volcano at night. Trip: Hawaii Highlights Who: Tucan Travel When: Regular departures throughout the year How long: 10 days How much: From £1,239 (exc. flights)

2: Explore Kamchatka’s forgotten coast

The Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s far east is one of the most awe-inspiring and elemental places in the world. It is a land of fiery volcanoes and diverse wildlife, and you’ll encounter it all on this 13-night cruise with Wildlife Worldwide. You’ll explore the stunning volcanic landscapes of Kamchatka and Chukotka, cruising through the remote wilderness of the Commander Islands on board the Spirit of Enderby. Zodiac outings ensure memorable views of vast seabird colonies, particularly on the cliffs of Verkhoturova Island, and superb sightings of Steller's sea lion, Pacific walrus and Kamchatka brown bear. You’ll also share these waters with orca, beluga, humpback and grey whales, as well as beaked and fin whales, who all migrate through this part of the Pacific. Trip: Kamchatka’s Forgotten Coast Who: Wildlife Worldwide When: June How long: 14 days How much: £7,132 (exc. flights)

3: Dive right in to volcanic Costa Rica

Combine climbing active volcanoes with scuba diving off Costa Rica’s Pacific coast on this multi-activity adventure with Dive Worldwide. This is a unique opportunity to experience the incredible diversity of Costa Rica, climbing Arenal Volcano and relaxing in the Tabacon hot springs before heading over to the Gulf of Papagayo. Here you’ll dive with sharks, turtles and mantas before finishing your trip in the lively capital, San José. Trip: Costa Rica Volcanoes & Diving Who: Dive Worldwide When: Departures Nov-Apr How long: 16 days How much: From £3,075 (inc. flights)

4: Explore volcanoes in the middle of the world

Encounter Ecuador’s colourful colonial past and its awesome volcanic present on this 10-day journey from Quito to Guayaquil with Holiday Architects. Starting with a few days exploring colonial Quito, you will drive through the dramatic Avenue of Volcanoes, breaking your journey in the towns of Riobamba and Cuenca. From here, the cooler heights of Cajas National Park await, before you descend through banana and cocoa plantations to tropical, steamy Guayaquil. Trip: Colonial Quito & Volcanoes Who: Holiday Architects When: Departures throughout the year How long: 10 days How much: From £2,305 (exc. flights)

5: Walking in the shadow of Sicily’s volcanoes

Experience the fiery side of Sicily and its beautiful volcanic archipelago on this exciting walking holiday to the Aeolian Islands with KE Adventure Travel. It’s a journey that will take you from the UNESCO World Heritage islands of Vulcano, Salina and Lipari to the slopes of Mount Etna and the medieval town of Taormina. Along the way you’ll enjoy a picnic dinner on Stromboli, hike on the slopes of Mount Etna, visit a caper farm, and taste wines in Catania. Expect fireworks! Trip: Islands and Volcanoes of Sicily Who: KE Adventure Travel When: Departures May-Oct How long: 8 days How much: From £975 (exc. flights)

6: Explore Iceland’s ring of fire

Trek through Iceland’s thermal heartland on this full-circuit trekking adventure with Exodus. Starting in the Thórsmörk Valley, you’ll explore the new craters created by the eruption of Eyjafjallajökull Volcano, before heading to Vatnajökull National Park, home of the huge Vatnajökull ice cap. You’ll also trek the mountains of the East Fjords and the lunar-like Lake Mývatn landscape before moving to Kerlingarfjöll Volcano in the central highlands and the massive Hofsjökull ice cap. Experienced guides will ensure you tackle the most spectacular hiking trails. Trip: Iceland Walking Explorer Who: Exodus When: Departures Jun-Aug How long: 14 days How much: From £3,899 (exc. flights)

7: Meet Indonesia’s smoking gunungs

Gunung is the Indonesian world for volcanoes, and you’ll encounter some of the archipelago's most spectacular ones on this 14-day tour through its western isles with Selective Asia. The highlight, of course, are the views from the peaks of two of Java's mighty volcanoes, Bromo and Ijen, both of which you will climb to watch the sunrise. You’ll also visit the cultural highlights of Yogyakarta and the astonishing Borobudur temple complex, before finishing with some much-needed down time on the beach, where you can do as little, or as much, as you wish. Trip: Smoking Gunungs Who: Selective Asia When: Departures throughout the year How long: 14 days How much: From £1,249

8: Wildlife and hot springs in Yellowstone National Park

Encounter extraordinary landscapes and incredible wildlife on this journey through the USA’s most famous national parks with Intrepid. It’s a journey that will see you trekking across Yellowstone National Park, coming face-to-face with the giant presidents of Mount Rushmore, and spending a night camping under the stars in the shadow of Devils Tower. The Yellowstone caldera, one of the most active in the world, is a highlight, as is the chance to spot bears, bison and even rare grey wolves as you explore the park. Trip: Rockies, Yellowstone & Mt Rushmore Who: Intrepid When: Departures Jun-Sep How long: 10 days How much: From £1,125 (exc. flights)

9: Visit the world’s coolest volcano in Reunion