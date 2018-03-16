7 unique Northern Lights adventures you’ll want to book now

1: Do a snowshoe shuffle under bright Northern Lights

Experience a winter trek under the dancing Northern Lights on this active winter holiday with KE Adventure Travel. Under the watchful eyes of an experienced guide, you’ll strap on snowshoes and head into Abisko National Park, a vast wilderness in Swedish Lapland. 200 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle, the area lies under an atmospheric ‘blue hole’ that ensures clear skies most nights and makes it one of the best places to see the Northern Lights. This is a real winter adventure that will see you trekking through pristine white landscapes, tracking the area's wildlife and staying in remote cabins on the shore of frozen Lake Alesjaure. On returning to ‘civilization’ in the tiny settlement of Abisko, there’s the chance to try dog-sledding, ice-climbing or Nordic skiing. Trip: Northern Lights Snowshoe Safari Who: KE Adventure Travel When:16, 23 Feb & 2,16 Mar 2018 How long: 6 days How much: From 1,145 (exc. flights)

2: Have a whale of a time in Iceland

Head deep into western Iceland, chasing both whales and the Northern Lights, on this wildlife and wild lights adventure with Wildlife Worldwide. The bay of Grundarfjordur in western Iceland is a wildlife lover’s delight. Birdlife is abundant and whales are frequent visitors. Based in the countryside, set amidst lava fields, and within the imposing, glacier-topped volcano of Snaefellsjokull in western Iceland in sight, you’ll chase orca by day and aurora by night. The trip includes two whale-watching expeditions by boat, as well as the chance to explore the Snaefellsnes Peninsula and visit Stykkisholmur, a small fishing village known as the ‘Town of a Thousand Islands.’ The peninsula is lightly inhabited, so at night, when the Lights come out to play, you’ll see them bright and clear. Trip: Orcas & Northern Lights Who: Wildlife Wordlwide When: 28 Feb & 7, 11, 15, 24 28 Mar 2018 How long: 5 days How much: From £1,321 (exc. flights)

3: Discover the bright lights of Canada’s Yukon

Experience Canada’s wild frontier at its picture-perfect best on this winter adventure with Windows On The Wild. The Yukon, in Canada's wild northwest, is a vast region of spectacular landscapes, rustic frontier towns and thriving native cultures. It's also one of the best places on Earth to catch a glimpse of the remarkable Aurora Borealis, from your yurt, complete with beautiful interior fir latticework and a large circular skylight for watching the light show from the privacy of your own bed. The Wilderness Yurt Basecamp is set on the banks of the pristine Ibex River. All meals are cooked on woodstoves, including the Artic Grayling you’ll catch while ice-fishing, with a rustic microbrewery nearby providing the refreshments. Spend your days dog-sledding, fishing, snowshoeing or polishing your photography skills, or in the sauna and hot tub in the camp's wood cabin ‘headquarters'. Trip: Wilderness Yurt Camp in Whitehorse, Yukon Who: Windows On The Wild When: Departures Nov-Mar How long: 4 days How much: POA

4: Sleep with the Lights on in Finland

Enjoy uninterrupted views of the Northern Lights from the comfort of your bed on this extraordinary trip deep into Arctic Finland with Wexas Travel. Imagine staying in your own private glass-ceilinged igloo, kicking back on your bed, hands behind your head, and watching the swirling Northern Lights dancing right above you. That knock on the door? That’s just the concierge telling you that your traditional Lappish soup dinner will be served in the cosy tipi-style restaurant. Set in the remote fells near Kittilä, there are plenty of winter activities to drag you away from your igloo. Lake Äkäslompolo is a short snowshoe walk away and Ylläs skiing centre is nearby too. This being Finland, a sauna and hot tub await at the end of each day. Trip: Glass Igloos & Northern Lights Who: Wexas Travel When: Flexible departure dates How long: 5 days How much: From £1,165 (exc. flights)

5: Bed down inside an ice sculpture in Sweden

Experience a unique and stylish short break you’ll never forget, bedding down on reindeer skins in the Icehotel with Discover The World. The Icehotel in Jukkasjärvi in Swedish Lapland was the first in the world. Each year, over 60 rooms are built from snow and crystal-clear ice from the frozen river nearby. Ranging from simple snow rooms to art suites adorned with stunning ice sculptures and flushed with subtle lighting, the sight as you open the main reindeer-skin clad doors is breathtaking. You’ll spend one night in a snow room and two nights in warm accommodation. For a real treat, upgrade to one of the magnificent Art Suites, designed by artists from all over the world and featuring unique designs, striking ice reliefs and sculptures. You’ll also get the chance to try your hand at ice-sculpting or ice-driving, or even dog-mushing on the optional husky sled transfer from the airport. Trip: IceHotel Break Who: Discover The World When: Flexible departures Dec - Mar How long: 3 nights (some 4 nights) How much: From £1,154 (inc. flights)

6: Chase the Lights on horseback

Explore Sweden’s vast icy north by horse and by husky on this active winter break with Exodus. Based in the historic Villa Batstad, you will discover a staggering landscape of spruce forest, frozen lakes and isolated trails. Each day brings a new adventure. You will snowshoe, snowmobile and cross-country ski, try your hand at ice fishing and camp out overnight in a traditional Sami tent. You will also ride through ancient forests, silent but for the jangle of your horses bridle. If you’re truly lucky, the Lights will put on a show overhead. Trip: Swedish winter adventure Who: Exodus When: Flexible departures Dec- Feb How long: 7 days How much: From £1,049

7: See the Northern Lights through the eyes of an expert