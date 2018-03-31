13 glorious photos that showcase Scotland's spectacular scenery

Photographing Scotland is out now, published by fotoVUE. These images were photographed by Dougie Cunningham as part of his photo-location and visitor guidebook to Scotland, which features over 800 photographs.

Find out the best daylight hours to capture your own spectacular photographs of the majestic Highlands and magical Lowlands, with your copy of the book. Don't miss out on a dram of whisky at one of Scotland's finest distilleries that are also featured.

Available to buy with free UK shipping: fotovue.com/shop