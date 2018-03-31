Log in | Register | Your Wanderlust

13 glorious photos that showcase Scotland's spectacular scenery

From the staggering beauty of the Highlands to sandy shores of coastal Lowlands. Scroll through Scotland’s finest landscapes, as Dougie Cunningham captures the glorious Scottish outdoor scenery...

Sunrise over the Old Man of Storr (Dougie Cunningham)

Singing Sands on Islay, the spiritual home of the Uisge Beatha [whisky] (Dougie Cunningham)

A perfect inversion rolls from Rannoch Moor down into Glen Coe as the sunrise creeps down the crags of Buachaille Etive Mòr (Dougie Cunningham)

Stac Pollaidh in Assynt. One of the most intricate and beautiful summits in Scotland (Dougie Cunningham)

The stacks of Mangersta on the Isle of Lewis. The Atlantic is relentless in pounding the cliffs along this coast, making for an entirely hypnotic scene to watch (Dougie Cunningham)

The perfect white sands and unsurpassed views over the Small Isles characterise the beaches along the Arisaig coast (Dougie Cunningham)

St Kilda is well off the beaten track, sitting alone in the North Atlantic west of the Outer Hebrides (Dougie Cunningham)

The Whaligoe Steps, leading down to one of the best preserved harbours secreted away amongst the geos of the Caithness coast (Dougie Cunningham)

Shelter from the storm. A lonely bothy on the banks of Loch Stack in Sutherland, during a powerful winter storm (Dougie Cunningham)

Two stags on the climb up towards Carn Mòr Dearg Arete (Dougie Cunningham)

From Loch Clair, Liathach appears a brute of a mountain, belying the presence of an incredibly narrow and intricate summit ridge (Dougie Cunningham)

The mighty Cuillins of Skyre - some of the most demanding and difficult mountains in Scotland (Dougie Cunningham)

In a land famed for its castles, the Forth Bridge still easily rates as one of the most instantly recognisable (Dougie Cunningham)

Photographing Scotland (Dougie Cunningham)

Photographing Scotland is out now, published by fotoVUE. These images were photographed by Dougie Cunningham as part of his photo-location and visitor guidebook to Scotland, which features over 800 photographs.

