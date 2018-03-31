Log in | Register | Your Wanderlust

List 08 December

Photo gallery: 13 breath-taking landscapes of The Dolomites

From sunset tinted peaks to hair-raising clifftops, photographer James Rushforth captures the beautiful Italian mountain range in all its glory

Negotiating the exposed ledges along Strada degli Alpini (James Rushforth)

The clouds lit momentarily to give a glimpse of the Odle (James Rushforth)

Sassolungo and the moon (James Rushforth)

The classic shot of Croda da Lago (James Rushforth)

The Val Fiorentina enjoys excellent views of Monte Pelmo (James Rushforth)

The Tre Cime at sunset (James Rushforth)

An afternoon storm in the Alpe di Siusi (James Rushforth)

Monte Civetta as seen from Cherz (James Rushforth)

The morning mist slowly burns off Brunico Castle (James Rushforth)

Rifugio Locatelli as seen from Forcella Lavaredo (James Rushforth)

Observing the milky way, seemingly hanging over the north faces of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo (James Rushforth)

A soldier stands guard over the Passo Falzarego (James Rushforth)

Stormy weather over Brunico Castle (James Rushforth)

Photographing The Dolomites (James Rushforth)

Photographing The Dolomites is out now, published by fotoVUE. These images were captured by author and photographer James Rushforth for his guide to The Dolomites mountain range, which features over 400 spectacular photographs.

Discover the best time of year to visit and how you can reach each location to take your own stunning photographs.

Available to buy with free UK shipping: fotovue.com/shop

Get 25% off all fotoVUE books using the code: wander

Offer expires 31 March 2018

