Photo gallery: 8 remarkable endangered animals that need your help
Wildlife photographer Tim Flach travelled the world to capture these incredible images of endangered species. It's a powerful visual record - and an urgent call to arms
A hippopotamus under water (©Tim Flach)
Yunnan snub nosed monkey (©Tim Flach)
A white bellied pangolin (©Tim Flach)
Philippine eagle (©Tim Flach)
A pied tamarin (©Tim Flach)
A sea angel (©Tim Flach)
A beluga sturgeon (©Tim Flach)
A saiga antelope (©Tim Flach)
Endangered by Tim Flach and Jonathan Baillie (Abrams, £50) is available now. You can order your copy here.
