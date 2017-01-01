7 thrilling Christmas gifts for kids who love to travel

The Flyte Scooter bag is a bright, funky suitcase that doubles as a scooter. Simply fold out the scooter deck and point your kids in the direction of the departure gate. Then, when it's time to board, fold the deck away again. Getting around an airport with a young family in tow has never been so much fun.

The bag has a 25-litre capacity and is cabin-sized, making it easy to stow in an overhead compartment. It also comes in a variety of styles including a shark, a cyclops and an owl.

