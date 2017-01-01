7 thrilling Christmas gifts for kids who love to travel

Nurture a love of travel – or simply make it easier and more fun – with these fabulous gifts aimed at young explorers. But be warned: you may want to keep some of them for yourself
The Flyte Scooter bag is a bright, funky suitcase that doubles as a scooter. Simply fold out the scooter deck and point your kids in the direction of the departure gate. Then, when it's time to board, fold the deck away again. Getting around an airport with a young family in tow has never been so much fun.
The bag has a 25-litre capacity and is cabin-sized, making it easy to stow in an overhead compartment. It also comes in a variety of styles including a shark, a cyclops and an owl.
Who Knows Where? is the ultimate global location guessing game, with over 1,000 questions in five categories, including capitals, events, facts, and famous tourist sites. The incredible images will remind young travellers of the places they’ve been to and fire their imaginations about the ones they haven’t (yet).
The game is quick and simple to play, with everyone playing all the time and no waiting around. The double sided board has two world maps and a beautiful satellite image of planet earth.
Packed full of fantastic facts about science, geography, history and popular culture – and full of exciting things to make and do – a National Geographic Kids subscription will fuel your child’s love of travel.
It’s educational too, with informative stories about wildlife and geography from every corner of the globe. Previous issues have investigated ancient cities like Machu Picchu in Peru and revealed intriguing facts about the endangered black rhino in Africa.
The MixMart Action Cam is an affordable way for your kids to capture photos and videos of their travels, no matter how adventurous. The 170-degree, wide angle fish-eye lens means that they can cram even more of the world into their snaps.
The camera comes with built in WiFi for easy viewing and sharing, and a smartphone app that acts as a remote control. There are also plenty of accessories available, including a waterproof cases and mounts for helmets – everything your budding extreme videographer needs.
This leather-bound travel journal is designed for a lifetime of travel. As well as 18 card slots,18 stamps and a zipper pocket, it is refillable – meaning that it will never run out of pages, no matter how many trips your young traveller makes.
This beautifully-illustrated book has been fuelling young wanderlust for over ten years, with quirky and engaging maps of countries that not only include geographical features and political borders but places of interest, iconic personalities, native animals and plants, local peoples and cultural events.
This lavish new edition has been released to mark the 10th anniversary of the very first edition, and features 16 brand new maps and has new material on every page.
Consign catastrophic travel spills to history with the revolutionary Contigo leak-proof outdoor hiking bottle. Its unique autoseal design makes it impossible to spill its contents, whether you’re 35,000 feet in the air or at ground level on a crowded train in India.
Holding a commodious 500ml, the bottles are dishwasher safe and come in a variety of bright colours.