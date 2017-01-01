Warm for winter: Gilet gear review

Comfort: For added comfort, check to see if there is a chinguard behind the top of the zip, to help keep the metal away from your face. Look for elasticated or adjustable drawcords around the hem and make sure the armholes are covered with a soft elasticated fabric, to allow movement but also help keep warm air in.

Fit: Gilets work best when they are a close fit. They are designed to be worn over other layers, so do check that it at least allows for a baselayer without being too baggy. The key is that when you lift your arms up, it doesn't rise up too far and expose your back - scooped hemlines help with this. It's also worth bearing in mind that they come in men's and women's specific fits.

Fabric: Lightweight but durable wind resistant fabric will help keep you warm. Water-repellency is also useful if the down inside is not hydrophobic. While a gilet isn't made for heavy rain, they should be able to deal with light drizzle.

Draught Excluders: Behind the main zip, you'll ideally want a draught excluder - a thin strip of fabric that runs the length of it, helping to trap in heat.

Pockets: External pockets are usually of the hand-warming variety. Look for a lining, such as ta ffeta or fleece. Internally, a zipped pocket is handy for keeping cash, phones or passports and tickets close to hand.

Fill: Duck or goose down is a warm filling that traps a lot of heat at a very light weight. To stop the fill migrating around the jacket, it is usually packed in compartmented ba ffles.

For a guide to how warm it is, look at the fill rating; the higher the number, the warmer the jacket - less than 600 is low and 800 is high. Remember that if down gets damp, the feathers will stick together and won't 'loft' - which is how the warm air is contained.

If going somewhere likely to be wet, look for hydrophobic (waterproof) down instead. From an animal welfare perspective, many manufacturers are now also doing what they can to make sure the down is responsibly sourced and/or traceable.