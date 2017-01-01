8 cosy (and quirky) British pubs, from horse carriage inns to seaside escapes

With open fireplaces, locally-brewed beer and room at the inn for pets (including ponies), these eight British pubs offer a warm welcome this winter
A stone's throw away from the coast, this renovated stable has been transformed from a crumbling stone relic into an award-winning micro-pub. Grab a spot at the wooden bar and enjoy the community atmosphere under the ceiling of overgrown vines and beer mats, or head outside to the hay bales for a friendly encounter with pet ponies.
Best of all, the Yard serves a mean homemade pork pie and cheese board, accompanied by locally-brewed cask ale.
Located in the heart of the New Forest, this characterful pub attracts an array of visitors - from ponies to pigs and even the occasional cow. But it's safe to say they don't come for the locally-sourced menu, or for their fish friends that headline the Specials board from Friday to Saturday.
If you've just finished a countryside stroll or shopping at Lyndhurst's independent boutiques, a stop-off at The New Forest Inn is a must. It's even dog-friendly, so the whole family is welcome.
Tucked away on the edges of north Dartmoor, this unique pub is stuffed with weird and wonderful objects - and the exterior is just as quirky, with a horse and carriage at the front entrance and a gigantic black boot at the back. As if first impressions weren't intriguing enough, the bar is crammed with dusty curios, artworks and historical oddities - so it feels more like sitting in an antiques emporium rather than a mere pub. Pull up a stool to become acquainted with the area's legendary smugglers and highwaymen...
Set right on the North Devon coast, the Red Lion is a charming spot to feast on fine seafood. Wander down the traffic-free alleyways of Clovelly for a stroll along the pebble beach, before heading to the Red Lion's Harbour Bar for freshly-caught fish or a seafood platter to share. Once you've filled up on food, get cosy by the fire at the Snug Bar with a pint of Devon cider.
Ty Coch Inn is a gem hidden in the treasure of Porthdinllaen, wedged between towering mountains and coastal shores. Its bar may be small, but it's well-stocked and convivial - so grab yourself a gin and tonic and head out front to enjoy views of those Welsh peaks and ocean waves.
Take a stroll along Coventry's canals and peek through the doors of this traditional inn. With wooden barrel chairs by the open fire, colourful 1940s posters and a collection of vintage beer bottles for decoration, The Greyhound Inn is as characterful as it is cosy.
It even has an area dedicated to four-legged companions: The Whippet Bar. No wonder it has been voted the best pub in Coventry and Warwickshire four times.
With its stained glass windows, Italian hand-crafted woodwork and dazzling mosaic floor, The Crown Liquor Saloon certainly creates an impression. Though it was first founded in 1826, the new National Trust owners have recreated the same warm welcome and atmosphere that customers enjoyed centuries ago - with mahogany booths, Belfast lager served from wooden barrels, and original features from its gin palace past.
Neighbour to Windsor Castle and located on Park Street - one of the oldest streets in Windsor - The Two Brewers boasts English heritage in a prime location. Take a stroll down the Long Walk to see the King George III statue and spot herds of deer roaming in The Great Park, before marching back up to the Brewers for a well-earned pub lunch and pint. We recommend the ham, egg and chips - a simple dish done well.