8 cosy (and quirky) British pubs, from horse carriage inns to seaside escapes

A stone's throw away from the coast, this renovated stable has been transformed from a crumbling stone relic into an award-winning micro-pub. Grab a spot at the wooden bar and enjoy the community atmosphere under the ceiling of overgrown vines and beer mats, or head outside to the hay bales for a friendly encounter with pet ponies.

Best of all, the Yard serves a mean homemade pork pie and cheese board, accompanied by locally-brewed cask ale.