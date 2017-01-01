Readers' tips: How to survive long distance journeys

"If you're travelling solo, start a conversation in English, the local lingo or a mixture of both. You'll make a friend, laugh and learn, and time will just disappear." - Julie W "Best boredom buster when travelling by car is to make a day of it. I never use the services on the motorway. I find a run around a country park or some other attraction en route. It makes the journey as much of an adventure as the final destination." - Julie B "As a blogger I try to get some work done, whether it be photo editing or typing up blog posts. But for anyone that isn't a blogger, I would get the kids a journal or draw pad and try to bring out their creative side. If that doesn't float your boat, a pack of cards or yo-yo always works." - Shannon

Winner: "I'm learning French at the moment and often use the Duolingo app when I'm travelling to work on the train. It's a fun interactive app and I feel like I'm actually learning something whilst I'm on the go. It makes my journey to work seem a lot quicker." - Jemma "Get drunk at the airport then use the trip to sleep it off." - Ian "Load a season of your favourite show on to a USB and plug it into your phone. It saves on phone storage and baggage (just don't forget your headphones)." - Charlotte "I have made small bags for grandchildren to carry on board, with one numbered item to open every hour of the journey, containing carefully-selected nibbles, games, comics, toys, etc. They have proved very popular. As an adult, remain interested in your journey: follow maps and read up on places you are travelling through." - Judith