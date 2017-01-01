Readers' tips: How to survive long distance journeys

From language learning to meditation, sharing biscuits with new-found friends and more... Discover Wanderlust readers' top tips on how to survive long distance journeys
"If you're travelling solo, start a conversation in English, the local lingo or a mixture of both. You'll make a friend, laugh and learn, and time will just disappear." - Julie W
"Best boredom buster when travelling by car is to make a day of it. I never use the services on the motorway. I find a run around a country park or some other attraction en route. It makes the journey as much of an adventure as the final destination." - Julie B
"As a blogger I try to get some work done, whether it be photo editing or typing up blog posts. But for anyone that isn't a blogger, I would get the kids a journal or draw pad and try to bring out their creative side. If that doesn't float your boat, a pack of cards or yo-yo always works." - Shannon
Winner: "I'm learning French at the moment and often use the Duolingo app when I'm travelling to work on the train. It's a fun interactive app and I feel like I'm actually learning something whilst I'm on the go. It makes my journey to work seem a lot quicker." - Jemma
"Get drunk at the airport then use the trip to sleep it off." - Ian
"Load a season of your favourite show on to a USB and plug it into your phone. It saves on phone storage and baggage (just don't forget your headphones)." - Charlotte
"I have made small bags for grandchildren to carry on board, with one numbered item to open every hour of the journey, containing carefully-selected nibbles, games, comics, toys, etc. They have proved very popular. As an adult, remain interested in your journey: follow maps and read up on places you are travelling through." - Judith
"Take a bag of sweets, box of chocolates or biscuits. An excellent way of breaking the ice with your fellow travellers and starting a conversation." - Sarah
"When my daughter was flying as an unaccompanied minor and being rather nervous, I managed to get lots of make up samples together with small items such as pencils, rubbers, small games, etc and wrapped them all up. She took so long unwrapping them all that she had completed the journey before she had managed to unwrap everything." - Rosemary
"There's a bunch of mindfulness apps and audio books that make for great listening while travelling long distances, and help you to get some rest if you're having trouble sleeping. Try the Calm app for some guided meditation, or step through the audiobook of Mindfulness: The Eight Week Meditation Programme for a Frantic World." - Nathan
"Great for long train journeys: pass some paper and pens around and you each draw the scene you see from the train. Will be hilarious to see who the artists are in the group and who's not and how each person sees the world differently." - Catherine
Enjoyed reading our witty and wonderful competition entries? Why not enter our latest competitions HERE for the chance to win a Wanderlust goody bag full of prizes, and have your chance to feature in our Readers' Tips articles.