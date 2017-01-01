Bali and beyond: 9 unique Indonesian adventures you’ll want to book now

1: Get adventurous in Bali

Experience the exhilarating side of one of the world’s most spectacular islands as you hike, bike and raft your way around Bali with Intrepid. Enjoying a mixture of adventurous activities, you’ll see the best that Bali (and Lombok) has to offer. Go white water rafting outside Ubud, stroll through rice paddies and quaint villages en route to Candidasa, and wind your way along the slopes of Mount Agung to the beach. Climb the mythical route to Lempuyang Temple, trek through monkey-filled forest to Mt Rinjani, and snorkel in search of sea turtles in the remote Gili Islands. You’ll learn all about about Balinese culture too, and get plenty of time to unwind on pristine beaches in Amed and Gili Air. This Bali and Lombok adventure strikes the perfect balance. Trip: Bali & Lombok: Hike, Bike & Raft Who: Intrepid When: Departures Mar-Oct How long: 12 days How much: £1,200 (exc. flights)

2: Dig deep in Sulawesi’s mind-blowing Toraja Land

Experience the unique culture, architecture and festivals of Sulawesi on this extraordinary tour of Toraja Land with Undiscovered Destinations. Starting from the bustling capital Makassar, you’ll head deep into the Tanah Toraja, an area of highlands where traditional architecture and practices are at their strongest. You’ll witness vibrant festivals and unique customs, including a trek to the extraordinary ‘hanging graves’. Finally, the island’s national parks await, home to a dazzling array of flora and fauna and one of Asia’s least-visited regions. Trip: Indonesia - Sulawesi Explorer Who: Undiscovered Destinations When: Departures throughout the year How long: 15 days How much: From £1,895 (exc. flights)

3: Meet the orangutans of Sumatra

Head deep into the jungles of Sumatra in search of the rarer, longer-faced and paler-coloured Sumatran orangutan on this 11-day adventure with Audley. You’ll trek through the rainforest and rivers of Gunung Leuser National Park in search of wildlife including elephants, orangutans and, if you are extremely lucky, a Sumatran tiger. The Sumatran orangutan is more social than its Bornean counterpart – any fig tree laden with fruit is sure to attract large groups of them. Finally, you’ll head to western Java, finishing in Yogyakarta with a sunrise visit to Borobudur, the largest Buddhist relic in the world. Trip: Classic Java & Sumatra Who: Audley When: Departures throughout the year How long: 11 days How much: £3,120 (inc. flights)

4: Discover the treasures of Indonesia

Discover the prized jewels of the Indonesian archipelago on this incredible adventure through Java, Kalimantan, Komodo Island and Bali with Bamboo Travel. It’s an extraordinary mix of ancient monuments, rare wildlife, uninhabited islands, volcanoes and a great diversity of cultures. In Java you’ll visit the Buddhist monument of Borobudur, the Hindu temples of Prambanan, and climb Mount Bromo to witness the spectacle of sunrise over a lunar landscape. In Kalimantan, you’ll stay in a lodge in the Tanjung Puting National Park, one of the best places to see orangutans in the wild, before heading to Flores for a three day cruise around the Komodo Island National Park to see the famous dragons. Finally visit Bali where, after a few days in the artisan town of Ubud, you’ll relax in a boutique hotel overlooking the stunning beaches of south coast. Trip: Treasures of Indonesia Who: Bamboo Travel When: Departures throughout the year How long: 17 days How much: £4,495 (inc. flights)

5: Cycle Bali and Java

Get a remarkable insight into Indonesia at a pace more in-keeping with the country on this cycling holiday through the tropical islands of Bali and Java with KE Adventure Travel. Dutch artist W.O.J. Nieuwenkamp was the first person to explore Bali by bicycle in 1904, a feat memorialised by a carved stone relief in Pura Meduwe Karang temple. You’ll follow in his tracks, riding the back roads of Bali, visiting ancient temples, deserted beaches and traditional villages where life has changed very little since Nieuwenkamp made his ride. There is plenty of time out of the saddle too, where you’ll meet the sulphur miners on the Gunung Ijen volcano, raft the Ayung River and snorkel off Menjangan Island. Trip: Bali and Java – Cycle the Islands of the Gods Who: KE Adventure Travel When: Departures May-Sep How long: 14 days How much: £1,695 (exc. flights)

6: Discover the untouched charm of Raja Ampat

Escape the crowds and immerse yourself in Indonesia's answer to Halong Bay on this intimate journey through Raja Ampat with TravelLocal. The untouched coastlines and pristine beaches offer incredible kayaking and diving opportunities, and the local rural communities are friendly and accommodating. A Lakkang culinary tour concludes with cooking lessons, and a cycling tour explores Bantimurung to Bulusaraung. The Waisai birding trip is an unforgettable highlight. Trip: Rural Life and Raja Ampat Who: TravelLocal When: Departures throughout the year How long: 10 days How much: From £1,580 (exc. flights)

7: Here be dragons

Meet one of Indonesia’s most fearful residents, the Komodo dragon, on this four-day adventure in the Komodo National Park with The Great Projects. Witnessing these great beasts fight and feed in the Komodo dragon feeding grounds is an obvious highlight, but the island offers so much more. You’ll relax on golden sandy beaches, snorkel beautiful coral gardens, visit Batu Cermin cave and take a boat trip to Rinca Island. Trip: Komodo Dragon Adventure Tour Who: The Great Projects When: Departures Apr-Nov How long: 4 days How much: From £495 (exc. flights)

8: Climb every volcano

Climb five of Indonesia's major volcanoes on Java, Bali and Lombok on this challenging trekking holiday with KE Adventure Travel. Located at the junction of four tectonic plates, Indonesia has more active volcanoes than any other country. You’ll journey through this amazing landscape of ‘living mountains’, experiencing the incredible diversity of the country as you hop from island to island. Your trek starts with the ascent of Merapi (2,930m) on Java, then the iconic Bromo and Kawa Ijen where you will see the famous sulphur miners. Crossing to Bali, you’ll climb the island's biggest volcano, Mt Agung, (3,142m) and have some time in the lovely town of Ubud before crossing to the island of Lombok. Here you’ll make a memorable 3-day traverse over the summit of Rinjani (3,726m), trekking via the breathtaking Segara Anak crater lake. Trip: Land of the Living Mountains Who: KE Adventure Travel When: Departures Apr-Oct How long: 15 days How much: £1,595 (exc. flights)

9: Explore the more authentic side of Borneo