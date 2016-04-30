Log in | Register | Your Wanderlust

Save me! 11 alarming photographs of wildlife crime and what you can do to help

An international group of award winning photographers have joined forces to use their powerful and iconic images to help bring an end to the illegal wildlife trade. But they desperately need your help too

Aerial view of cleared forest (© Daniel Beltrá)

An aerial view of indigenous land in the region of Altamira in the Brazilian Amazon, cleared for illegal logging.

Circus orangutan (© Britta Jaschinski)

At the Chimelong International Circus in China, this orangutan performs in costume three times a day, accompanied by a clown. Orangutans are critically endangered and babies traded for the pet trade or entertainment industry. 

Shark in net (© Brian Skerry)

A thresher shark caught in a gillnet in Mexico’s Sea of Cortez. Tens of millions of sharks die each year as victims of fishing by-catch or to satisfy the demand for shark fin soup.

Pangolin bodies (© Paul Hilton)

Approximately 4000 pangolins defrosting after their seizure, hidden inside a shipping container at a port in Sumatra. Pangolin scales are used in traditional Chinese medicine and their flesh is regarded as a delicacy.

Fennec fox on leash (© Bruno D’Amicis)

Fennec foxes are captured for the illegal pet trade. This three-month-old pup was for sale in a market in southern Tunisia.

Chained elephant (© Patrick Brown / Panos Pictures)

A large bull elephant in Chitwan National Park sits with its leg chained. The 50 year old beast is restrained as it has killed five mahouts (handlers) in its lifetime.

Ivory burn (© Charlie Hamilton James)

On April 30, 2016, Kenya staged its biggest ever ivory burn – 105 tons at Nairobi National Park. 

Baby gorilla (© Karl Ammann)

This orphaned baby gorilla on sale in a Cameroon bush meat market was traded by the photographer for a worthless ring and taken to a sanctuary at the other end of the country. It died a few months later.

Burnt out rainforest (© Charlie Hamilton James)

The smouldering remains of an area of Amazon rainforest cleared for cattle ranching. 

Caged lemurs (© Zheng Xiaoqu)

Endangered Ring-tailed lemurs at Whenzou Zoo, in Zhejiang, China. Today, conservationist believe this species numbers as few as 2000 individuals in the wild due to habitat loss, poaching and hunting. 

Rhino hooves (© Britta Jaschinski)

PHOTOGRAPHERS AGAINST WILDLIFE CRIME take photographs in the effort to protect our planet. Some of them risk their own lives to document incomprehensible cruelty and ruthlessness to inform the world. 

They have joined forces to use their powerful and iconic images to help bring an end to the illegal wildlife trade. 

They will draw attention to this deadly subject with a truly unique book, to be published in May 2018.

Please help them to reach their goals through their Kickstarter campaign. 

