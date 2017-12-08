11 fabulous Christmas gifts for travellers that won’t break the bank (and a couple that will)

From an acre of threatened rainforest to funky power adapters, these gifts are perfect for the favourite traveller in your life. There’s even a few extra-special gifts if you really want to spoil them
Give the gift of wanderlust this Christmas with a subscription to Wanderlust. Our inspiring destination guides, enviable readers' stories, and world class practical advice on getting the most from your adventures will inspire the lucky recipient to pack their bags and set off.
Best of all, the subscription comes with a travel voucher worth £50 to put towards their next trip with participating tour operators including Exodus, Intrepid and Ramblers.
This funky, colour-coded travel adapter will be a welcome addition to any traveller’s kit. Small, compact and light (and including a USB port), finding the right plug is as simple as matching the colours.
The World Land Trust is saving threatened habitats acre by acre, creating protected nature reserves across the world. By buying acres for your ecologically-minded friends and family you’ll be providing more safe havens for some of Earth's most vulnerable wildlife.
Each gift acre costs a minimum of £25 and your donation is recognised by a beautifully designed Gift Pack, which includes a personalised Certificate of Appreciation.
Insulated jackets are perfect for snowy or cold destinations, keeping the wearer warm whether they’re winter walking, snowmobiling or watching the northern lights.
In a recent gear test, our team chose the Montane Prism Jacket as the best one to buy. It not only features the key elements like a hood, scooped bottom, draught excluder behind the main zip, adjustable hem and covered chinguard, but also excellent extras like a wire peak for easy re-shaping.
Help support the work of the world’s leading geographical society – and give your favourite traveller a gift they’ll love – with an annual membership with the Royal Geographic Society.
As part of their membership, they’ll receive a monthly copy of Geographical magazine, access to the Society’s hugely popular Monday night lectures and unlimited use of the Foyle Reading Room.
Order by 8 December 2017 to ensure delivery by Christmas.
Turn the most mundane of Christmas gifts into one of the most exciting, with this selection of specialist, travel-ready socks and underwear.
In recent tests, our judges recommend the Bridgedale Trail Light socks (“A great mix of insulation, moisture control and durability - perfect for three season use”) and the Icebreaker ARC’TERYX Phase briefs and Boxers (“light, comfy, quick-drying and packable”).
Drones are the must-have gadget for travellers this Christmas, so why not delight the special wanderer in your life with one of the best in the business, the DJi Spark.
Small, lightweight and (relatively) affordable, the Spark is both the perfect introduction to the world of drone photography and all they’ll ever need. It features all of DJI's signature technologies, but is small enough to take everywhere, ready to seize the moment whenever inspiration strikes. Our judges recently voted it ‘Best drone for budget photography’.
Give someone a whole year of discovery with a National Trust gift membership. The perks of membership include free entry to over 500 special places, free parking at most National Trust car parks, a National Trust Handbook to help plan days out and the National Trust Magazine, three times a year.
Buy before Monday 11 December to make sure their pack arrives before Christmas.
As our phones become a more essential part of our travels, so too is keeping them charged. The Powertraveller Extreme is a lightweight, clamshell solar panel that is perfect for charging smaller devices such as smartphones, GPS systems and handheld action cameras on the move.
The charger is housed in a rugged, water-resistant casing and uses MPPT technology that allows the panel to still deliver power even in low light conditions. Best of all, Wanderlust readers get a 10% discount by entering the code ‘WANDERLUST’ at checkout.
Danner are a legendary boot maker in the US who have just started selling their boots in the UK. The Mountain Light Cascade is a tribute to one of their iconic hiking styles, believed by many to be the greatest backpacking boot of all time, and were worn by Reece Withersppon in the movie, Wild.
The boot features a rich, full-grain leather upper and flat red laces, with a Vibram Kletterlift outsole that is perfect for outdoor or casual use. Wanderlust editor, Phoebe Smith, just put a pair through their paces, hill walking in Wales, and gives them a big thumbs up.
Help the traveller in your life protect their valuables with the new 5900 Series Portable Safe. Featuring a concealed cable that can be locked to fixed objects, it’s also water resistant and shock absorbent, making it a good solution for the beach or active holidays. It’s compact, but can fit a phone, camera, keys, cash and jewellery inside what looks like an oversize glasses case.