9 Greatest winter travel experiences

Soaking in mineral goodness at one of Budapest's 120-odd thermal springs is a must when visiting the city. With 18 pools to choose from, Szechenyi Spa is a prime spot easily distinguished by its grand yellow exterior. Each pool varies in size and temperature so visitors can choose to brave a ‘brisk’ tip-toe to relaxing in 38°C waters outside – or just chill inside the splendid interiors.

Fancy something more lively? Head to one of Szechenyi's weekly 'sparty' events and clink chilled champagne over steamy pools.