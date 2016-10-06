THE WORLD’S BEST GUIDES – winners of the World Guide Awards 2016 announced

The results are in! The worthy winners of the World Guide Awards 2016 have been announced, and the winners are....

At a lively event at the Royal Geographical Society tonight (Oct 6), Samer Saied (pictured, top), an Egypt-based guide for G Adventures, also known as Mr Egypt, won the Gold prize. Congratulations Samer!

Wipaporn Ord (pictured, above), a guide for All Points East in Thailand, Laos & Burma, won Silver, while Bopha Sok (pictured, below), another guide for G Adventures, in this case for Cambodia, won. Congratulations to all three guides for this mighty achievement. And if you joined us at the event, thanks for coming along.

Judges for the event, present on the night, included author, photographer & TV wildlife expert Mark Carwardine, experienced wilderness guide Myles Farnbank, AITO industry guru Derek Moore and Wanderlust’s own editor-in-chief Lyn Hughes.

The attending crowd, including both the general public and members of the travel industry, also enjoyed entertaining talks from photographer Paul Goldstein, Mark Carwardine and Wanderlust magazine’s editor Phoebe Smith.

We were also delighted to be joined at the Royal Geographic Society by last year’s winner Mark Steadman, an Asia-based guide for Wild Frontiers, to hear what effect 2015’s win had on his life and career.

The event followed a cracking afternoon in which the tour guides from around the world, including Highly Commended Alex Green from Unique Devon Tours, were themselves guided around the sights of London by Touriocity guide James Kingston, a history buff who filled everyone in on London's major sights and history, including our drunken politicians.

You can find full details of the winners at www.worldguideawards.com

