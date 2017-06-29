Wanderlust Photo of the Year 2017 competition is now open to entries

The highly regarded Wanderlust Photo of the Year competition is back for 2017. Win a photography assignment to Costa Rica or £3,000. It's time to get entering....

The Wanderlust Photo of the Year 2017 competition is now open to entries.

What do you need to know?

There are four categories open to amateurs: Landscape, Wildlife, People and (a new category for 2017) Active Travel. The winning photographer for each category will be flown out to Costa Rica for a photography assignment/holiday in the fantastically diverse country.

There’s also a Portfolio category open to photographers of all levels, Amateur and Professional. The prize for the winner is a mighty £3,000 in cash.

The competition is sponsored by the Costa Rica tourist board and Nikon.

The closing date for entries is November 15, 2017, so there’s plenty of time to get entering, but no time like the present….

For full info on the competition, prizes, details on how to enter and photographs from last year's competition, see travelphotocompetition.wanderlust.co.uk





Main image (top): Red-eyed frog in Costa Rica (Dreamstime). Second down: Arenal volcano, Costa Rica (Dreamstime)