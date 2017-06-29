Latest

Related

Red-eyed frog in Costa Rica (Dreamstime)

Wanderlust Photo of the Year 2017 competition is now open to entries

29th June 2017

The highly regarded Wanderlust Photo of the Year competition is back for 2017. Win a photography assignment to Costa Rica or £3,000. It's time to get entering....

The Wanderlust Photo of the Year 2017 competition is now open to entries. 

 

What do you need to know? 

There are four categories open to amateurs: Landscape, Wildlife, People and (a new category for 2017) Active Travel. The winning photographer for each category will be flown out to Costa Rica for a photography assignment/holiday in the fantastically diverse country. 

There’s also a Portfolio category open to photographers of all levels, Amateur and Professional. The prize for the winner is a mighty £3,000 in cash. 

The competition is sponsored by the Costa Rica tourist board and Nikon. 

The closing date for entries is November 15, 2017, so there’s plenty of time to get entering, but no time like the present….

For full info on the competition, prizes, details on how to enter and photographs from last year's competition, see travelphotocompetition.wanderlust.co.uk


Main image (top): Red-eyed frog in Costa Rica (Dreamstime). Second down: Arenal volcano, Costa Rica (Dreamstime)

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Login or get more from Wanderlust - register today!

 Your Comments (0)

MAKE IT HAPPEN

loading...

Key Facts

  • Outdoor Activities

    Hiking, kayaking, surfing, rafting, scuba diving horse-riding, dog-sledding, horse-riding... add an outdoor activity to your travels and holidays

  • Wildlife and safaris

    Wildlife and safaris travel guide, including wildlife and safaris travel advice, where to go on safari in the world

  • More Experiences

Destinations

News

select
select
select
select
Departure date:
RadDatePicker
RadDatePicker
Open the calendar popup.
Return date:
RadDatePicker
RadDatePicker
Open the calendar popup.
Date flexibility:
Spin UpSpin Down
Search

Need some travel planning inspiration?

Simply select the destination you’re interested in or the activities you’re looking for and we’ll send your request to a select panel of tour operators.

Each operator will respond to your request individually. Your details remain private and are not disclosed to any partners unless you decide to proceed with a booking. Enjoy!

Search
Email

Wanderlust in your inbox

Wanderlust sends out regular email newsletters – be the first to know about web exclusives, competitions, hot offers and travel jobs. Register today!

I have read and agree to the Terms & Conditions

Submit