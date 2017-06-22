COMPETITION: Readers' Tips: UK National Parks

With the National Park Week coming up soon, we want to hear your tips and ideas for exploring the UK's national parks, including best walks, views, wildlife and hidden corners

The UK’s National Park Week is just around the corner (July 24-30).

We want to hear your Top Tips for exploring the UK’s national parks, from the Lake District to Loch Lomond and the Trossachs, Brecon Beacons to The Broads, Dartmoor to the Yorkshire Dales...

Tell us the best adventure activities, your favourite hike, climb, bike ride or kayaking route.

Where can you spot the best wildlife or take in the most incredible view?

How can you beat the crowds and find the hidden corners?

Maybe there's a top gallery, museum, pub or restaurant along the way, a historic monument or an unmissable attraction...





HOW TO ENTER: Tell us your UK National Park Tips below, using approx 25-45 words per tip. The tip that impresses us most will win a goody bag of prizes. We'll also collect together our favourite tips to run as an online article.

Simply sign in to myWanderlust and pop your tip in the Comments section below.

Feel free to share more than one tip, as many as you like.

Competition closes 9.30am on Friday, July 14, 2017.

Good luck!

For more on National Park Week, see www.nationalparks.gov.uk





* Feel free to share your London tips from wherever you are in the world, but please note we can only send prizes to UK addresses.

Main image: Brentor Church, Dartmoor (Dreamstime). Second down: Loch Lomond (Dreamstime). Third down: Yorkshire Dales at sunset (Dreamstime). Bottom: The Roaches, Peak District (Dreamstime).







