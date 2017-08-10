Latest

Father and daughter on a train journey

COMPETITION: Readers' Tips: How to survive a long-distance journey

10th August 2017

Surviving a long-distance journey - by boat, place, train or car - can be a drag. Share your tips for how to get through and enjoy a lengthy journey, from games to books, for a chance to win prizes...


Being on a great adventure in a far-off land is fun. Getting to where you're going sometimes isn't. There's only so long you can spend looking out of the window... 

For this month's Readers' Tips Competition, we want to hear your ideas for surviving, enjoying and making the most of a long-distance journey. 

Any tips for games, gadgets, strategies, things to take with you? Fantastic apps, programmes or old-school travel board games? Quiz books, crosswords, Sudoku?

Any ways to keep kids happy on family trips? Or how to spend the time when travelling solo? Any fun games for couples or groups?

Maybe you know a great set of books for children, or a massive epic for adult readers? The perfect film or documentary?

Is it possible to use the time constructively and learn a language, research a destination, update a blog, or even earn money while travelling?

Let us know your tips for surviving and thriving... 

HOW TO ENTER: Tell us your 'Surviving a long-distance journey' tips below, using approx 20-30 words per tip. The tip that impresses us most will win a goody bag of prizes. We'll also collect together our favourite tips to run as an online article. 

By all means, feel free to contribute more than one tip - the more, the merrier!

Simply sign in to myWanderlust and pop your tip in the Comments section below. Competition closes 9.30am on Friday, Sept 08, 2017. Good luck!

* Feel free to share your tips from wherever you are in the world, but please note we can only send prizes to UK addresses.

Main image: Father and daughter on a train journey (Dreamstime). Second down: Man with laptop on plane (Dreamstime). Bottom photo: Train in station (Dreamstime). 

