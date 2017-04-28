COMPETITION: Readers' Tips: London

Calling all Wanderlusters. Share your top London tips - from the best walk or a favourite park to the coolest pub or place to stay - for a chance to win a goody bag of prizes and to be featured in an upcoming article

Have you been to London, or do you live there? Want to share your experiences and tips with your fellow Wanderlusters?

Readers Tips: London

For the first of our brand new monthly competition, we’re asking you to share your best tips on London.

We want to know: what are the most fun and interesting things to see and do in London?

Best pub or restaurant? A fantastic place to stay? The city's best walk? Your favourite park?

Best museum or art gallery? Favourite market? Any hidden gems?

How to save money? Best ways to cut down travel time? Things to do for free?





HOW TO ENTER: Tell us your London Tips below, using approx 25-45 words per tip. The tip that impresses us most will win a goody bag of prizes. We'll also collect together our favourite tips to run as an online article.

Simply sign in to myWanderlust and pop your tip in the Comments section below.

Feel free to share more than one tip, as many as you like!

Competition closes 9.30am on Friday May 12, 2017.

Good luck!





* Feel free to share your London tips from wherever you are in the world, but please note we can only send prizes to UK addresses.

Main image: Big Ben (Dreamstime). Photos in descending order: Thames River (Dreamstime); Regent's Park (Dreamstime).