Big Ben (Dreamstime)

COMPETITION: Readers' Tips: London

28th April 2017

Calling all Wanderlusters. Share your top London tips - from the best walk or a favourite park to the coolest pub or place to stay - for a chance to win a goody bag of prizes and to be featured in an upcoming article

 

Have you been to London, or do you live there? Want to share your experiences and tips with your fellow Wanderlusters?

 

Readers Tips: London

For the first of our brand new monthly competition, we’re asking you to share your best tips on London.

We want to know: what are the most fun and interesting things to see and do in London? 

Best pub or restaurant? A fantastic place to stay? The city's best walk? Your favourite park? 

Best museum or art gallery? Favourite market? Any hidden gems?

How to save money? Best ways to cut down travel time? Things to do for free?

 

HOW TO ENTER: Tell us your London Tips below, using approx 25-45 words per tip. The tip that impresses us most will win a goody bag of prizes. We'll also collect together our favourite tips to run as an online article. 

Simply sign in to myWanderlust and pop your tip in the Comments section below.

Feel free to share more than one tip, as many as you like!

Competition closes 9.30am on Friday May 12, 2017. 

Good luck!


* Feel free to share your London tips from wherever you are in the world, but please note we can only send prizes to UK addresses.

 

 Your Comments (9)

  • 28th April by sadmafioso


    Forget spending £25 to ascend The Shard. Book ahead for tickets to the Sky Garden @ 20 Fenchurch St (just over river) for an equally dramatic view coupled with a tropical garden, bars and cafes, and more space than The Shard has to offer – and best of all, it’s free!



  • 28th April by Graeme@WanderlustOnline

    Regent's Park, Hyde Park and co are all great, but Hampstead Heath is definitely worth the extra effort to get to. You can get great views of the city from there, as well as it feeling a world away from the city.


  • 28th April by Around the world in 8000 days

    Take a moment to pause in the peaceful tranquility of Postman's Park, near to St Paul's Cathedral. In this pretty little former churchyard, you will find the fascinating Watt's Memorial, dedicated to people who gave their life to save another. The memorial was put up in 1900, and the numerous Doulton plaques, vividly describe each heroic deed.


  • 30th April by Bentholyptus

    Best hotel - W12 rooms,  Shepherds Bush 


    If going for a short stay, Park in Westfield Shopping centre, only £12-16/48hours 


    Best pub - Brewdog, Shepherds Bush, has an amazing atmosphere and craft beer


  • 30th April by Bentholyptus

    If you are a lover of cooked cow, you have to make a trip to Goodman, Mayfair. Easily the best steak you will ever eat.


     ​Lunch at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal can be surprisingly reasonable for a 2* Michelin restaurant 


     


  • 30th April by GlobeandQuill

    If you're going to be in London over the summer, hit up the BBC Proms classical music festival that happens every year at the historic Royal Albert Hall. You can get £5 tickets on the day of most shows by going to the box office 30 minutes ahead and asking about standing-room tickets (sometimes you can even get seats on less-popular shows.) Definitely a cool way to spend a Saturday afternoon in London.


  • 30th April by GlobeandQuill

    One more - London is not usually known as a destination for Roman architecture, but 2,000 years ago the area of Londinium was a large Roman settlement. The area was only the one square mile that makes up The City. But many people don't know the ruins of a Roman amphitheatre still exist under the financial district. To see them for yourself, head to the Guildhall Art Gallery, about a five-minute walk from St. Paul's tube stop. Entry is completely free.


  • 1st May by keithrickaby

    Get up early in the morning and go for a walk as London comes to life. Did this a few weeks ago for the umpteenth time, but GF hadn't and was fascinated by the sights seen on the walk from Victoria to Covent Garden.


  • 2nd May by Julia69

    Many of London's best known landmarks are easily visible from the river: the Tower of London, St Paul's, Houses of Parliament and more.  Sightseeing tours can be expensive - though the high energy RIB rides are exhilarating.  Instead, use your Oyster card to get a discounted fare on the Thames Clipper service; their app also gives you access to these lower fares.  The Central and East combo ticket is excellent value at £6.50 and enables you to see all the sights from the O2 to Westminster and beyond.  They also offer a more expensive River Roamer pass which allows you to hop on and off all day long.  Travel off peak to avoid the commuter crowds.


