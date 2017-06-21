Machu Picchu set to trial new limited permits scheme

The Incan wonder and UNESCO World Heritage Site never fails to inspire travellers, but are new restrictions that are about to be put in place the right way to protect the ancient citadel?

Ever since Hiram Bingham discovered Machu Picchu in 1911, the Incan city has filled the imaginations of travellers with mystical wonder. But in recent years, visitor numbers have boomed as people have come to Peru to see one of the world's Bucket List destinations.

Now, new measures are being brought in to relieve the stress hundreds of daily visitors place on the site and to prevent permanent damage.

From July 1, 2017, visitors will only be allowed to visit Machu Picchu with an official tour guide through two different entry time slots, either in the morning (6am-12pm) or in the afternoon (12pm-5.30pm). Groups will be limited to 16 people and those wishing to stay the entire day will have to book both time slots.

Unlike before, when travellers could explore the site freely, visitors must now follow defined routes. It's hoped these new restrictions will create a more even spread of people throughout the day, reducing congestion and enhancing the experience.

“By limiting the visiting times and defining the routes taken, the goal is that the authorities can more closely manage footfall around the site," says Stuart Whittington, Head of Product at Journey Latin America. "Whilst the changes are, in some ways, a great loss from the perspective of those of us who have been lucky enough to enjoy more freedom within and around Machu Picchu, there is no doubt that greater control is necessary to ensure the site is managed with long-term sustainability in mind”



Traveller and llama at Machu Picchu (Dreamstime)

Some tour operators aren't convinced, though. “I'm not sure this is the answer,” says Mark Smith from Peru-based Amazonas Explorer. “This sadly seems more of an intent to milk yet more money out of Machu Picchu, rather than any well thought-out effort to improve the situation for tourists who travel to see it. The only real long-term solution is a concerted effort between the Peruvian government, tourist board, local operators and others to open people's eyes to the weather of opportunities in the rest of Peru.”

For others, it's a case of 'wait and see.' "It’s a complicated situation as the regulation hasn’t been clarified yet,” explains Luca Newbold, Company Director at Llama Travel. “However, we are adapting our Machu Picchu itineraries to ensure it doesn’t negatively affect our customers. How exactly they will be changing will only be confirmed when the new regulations are confirmed, probably after July 1st."

Everyone looking to visit must book online at the official Machu Picchu website (www.machupicchu.gob.pe) or via a UK or Peru-based tour operator.

If you've already arranged to visit, don't worry. Those who have booked tickets using the old system for visits between July and December 2017 will find their tickets are still valid and the new time restrictions will not apply.

For more information, visit www.machupicchu.gob.pe or call +51 08458 2030.





Main image: Machu Picchu (Dreamstime)