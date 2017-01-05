Latest

January Caption Competition - Enter Now

5th January 2017

Almost ready for the weekend? Before it gets here, let your hair down and let us know your funniest caption for this photo for a chance to win prizes

Where's this mutt off to?

We've all been making New Year's resolutions to travel more, taking inspiration from our 2017 Travel Hot List, and from our Top 5 most exciting countries to visit in 2017 and the World's 5 coolest cities (as picked by the world's top travel bloggers). 

It looks like this dog is also feeling inspired and getting ready for an adventure. What's he thinking? Where is he heading? Looks like somewhere sunny, with that hat and glasses?

Or maybe he or she just thinks they're a movie star or an Instagram star... 

Tell us your wittiest ideas for a caption below - the one that makes us laugh most will win a goody bag.

Good luck!

