3 out of 4 elephants used for tourism in Asia are living in “severely cruel conditions”, new report shows

Elephants across Asia are being kept in "unacceptable conditions" to provide elephant rides and performances for ignorant tourists, according to a new report. It has to stop, says Dr Jan Schmidt-Burbach...

Elephants being used for tourism purposes across Asia are living in unacceptable conditions, according to a new report from international animal welfare charity World Animal Protection. The fundamental problem is the growth in the number of elephant rides and performances to meet the demands of irresponsible or ignorant tourists, putting holiday 'fun' ahead of animal welfare.

The charity’s ‘Taken For A Ride’ documents the conditions suffered by nearly 3,000 elephants used in more than 200 tourist venues across Asia, including Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and India. The report worryingly found a 30% rise in the numbers of captive tourist elephants in Thailand over the last five years.

The charity also counted more than 3000 elephants now living in captivity in tourist venues Asia, most in severely inadequate conditions. Many are in such distress that they show visible signs of suffering, including abnormal repetitive behaviours.



Indian elephant geared up for rides (World Animal Protection)

Riding an elephant is one of the most popular tourist activities in Asia’s tourist destinations. World Animal Protection investigated the conditions suffered by 2,923 elephants at tourist venues in Thailand, Sri Lanka, Nepal, India, Laos and Cambodia, and found that 77% of them were treated appallingly.

WAP's report found Thailand to be the main country of concern, using twice as many elephants in tourism than all the other Asian countries combined. Tourism to Thailand doubled from 15.9 million to 32.6 million visitors between 2010 and 2016, contributing to a 30% rise (1,688 to 2,198) in elephants held in captivity for tourist activities.

The research also found that several venues in Thailand cater to thousands of visitors daily, generating estimated profits of tens of thousands of dollars per month from exploiting Asian elephants, an endangered species.



Elephant rides (World Animal Protection)

When not giving rides or performing, elephants were typically found to be chained up day and night, most of the time to chains less than 3m long. They were also fed poor diets, given limited veterinary care and were frequently kept on concrete floors in stressful locations near loud music, roads or groups of visitors.

The animals had also all experienced cruel early years training to prepare them for this lifetime of working in the tourism industry, with harsh training regimes to break their spirits and make them submissive enough to give rides and perform.

“The cruel trend of elephants used for rides and shows is growing,” Dr Jan Schmidt-Burbach, Global Wildlife and Veterinary Advisor at World Animal Protection explains. “We want tourists to know that many of these elephants are taken from their mothers as babies, forced to endure harsh training and suffer poor living conditions throughout their life.

“There is an urgent need for tourist education and regulation of wildlife tourist attractions worldwide. Venues that offer tourists a chance to watch elephants in genuine sanctuaries are beacons of hope that can encourage the urgently-needed shift in the captive elephant tourism industry.”

There is some good news, including a small but growing number of elephants in venues that offer good welfare solutions. 13 venues in Asia offer elephants the best possible care and are “free to be elephants”, according the charity. In venues that allow observation only (rather than rides or performances), 100% of elephants were found to live in good welfare conditions

Data from a recent WAP data showed an increase in the number of people who find elephant riding unacceptable, and who think wild animals belong in the wild. There’s a strong expectation among travellers (85%) that tour operators should avoid activities that cause suffering for wild animals. Around 60% of people say they would avoid tour operators that failed to live up to this expectation.

For more on the report or to support their work, visit www.worldanimalprotection.org.

Main image: Elephants performing in tourist show in Thailand (World Animal Protection). Bottom, right: bull hook used to train elephants (World Animal Protection).