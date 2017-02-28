Has Donald Trump put you off visiting the US?

With his attempted travel ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries and other controversial policies, travellers are divided on whether they should, or even can, travel to the USA during Trump’s presidency. Here are 6 different views

My personal 'boycott' may just send a message

Antri-Trump protest (Dreamstime)

It is unlikely that I'll go to the USA during this administration. My personal 'boycott' may be small and insignificant on its own, but it is all I have the power to do, and if it is shared by many, then it may just send a message.

It isn't that I refuse to visit any countries where I disagree with their culture or methods. I visited Myanmar (Burma) recently and their treatment of the Rohingya is shocking, but President Number 45 is choosing this approach as a new direction and a significant proportion of the population is actively supporting him.

There are so many other wonderful places to visit. Iran is high on the list and if I go there, the USA probably wouldn't let me in anyway.

Comment by Wanderlust reader: Around the world in 8000 days

It's not my place to decide what the USA administration should or shouldn't do

Skyline of Houston,Texas (Dreamstime)

He’s a democratically elected leader. I don't agree with his politics or his tactics, but many in his country do, in sufficient numbers to vote him in.

There’s been huge debate within the States, both in the run up to and since the election. Staff at the company my husband works for have been banned from discussing Trump because it's been so divisive. In one of the offices, people who were previously good friends are so angry with each other they're now not speaking over it. It's clear that even in the States not everyone thinks he's Presidential material.

Boycotting the USA won't make the slightest bit of difference to him or them, and it's certainly not my place to be deciding what the USA and its administration should or shouldn’t do.

If we went around boycotting places because we didn't like what their leaders were doing, there wouldn't be many places left to visit. I'm off to Texas this Spring and I can't wait. But I don't think I'll be discussing politics while I'm there.

Comment by Wanderlust reader: Julia69

Trump is a dangerous man

President Trump (Dreamstime)

I have decided to avoid the States while Donald Trump is the President. It may be insignificant in the grand scheme of things but personally I believe he is a dangerous man with policies that are completely against what I believe in.

There are so many beautiful places to visit in the US, including one of my all-time favourites Yellowstone National Park. I am upset that I won't be able to visit because of my personal stand but felt that I needed to do something.

I live in Canada, not too far from the US border (Montana), but I am unwilling to spend my dollars down there while the current regime prevails. I am also trying to avoid US products but as Canada's main trading partner is the US, this is proving quite difficult.

I also visited the States after George W Bush got elected and many American people that we met were very apologetic that he was in power and asked not be judged by their president. I imagine that there are even more US citizens who did not want Trump as president and feel exactly the same way.

I’ve been very outspoken against him and in some ways it would be interesting to see if I did get turned back at the border. But I am not going to test this out, as I am hoping that in four years there will be a change of regime and I don't want a black mark against my name when that happens.

Comment by Wanderlust reader: Welshdragon

I'm not sure I would be allowed in

United States flag (Dreamstime)

I wouldn't visit the US. There may be a certain amount of hypocrisy in my decision because he isn’t the only dictator/dictator-in-the-making around, and if I were given the chance and had the money, I'd probably go to, for example, somewhere like Iran.

However, the present US government seems particularly unsavoury and it's been particularly hard to stomach since the US has always upheld itself as a shining example of democracy.

I wouldn't go as far as saying we should accept the 'people's' choice (more accurately the electoral system). This kind of racism, bigotry and discrimination should be spoken out against loudly and clearly in my opinion, although I realise and respect that others feel differently.

On the other hand, there are many Americans who are deeply distressed by what's unfolding in their country and why should they be punished? It's a tricky one.

Ultimately, I don't think I dare visit the US. I have been far too vocal in speaking out against Trump on social media. I'm not sure I would be allowed in. That may sound like a joke, but the administration has certainly been making noises about asking for passwords and looking through people's smartphones.

Comment by Wanderlust reader: hmoat 01

Donald Trump shouldn’t be allowed to isolate his people from the rest of the world

Grand Canyon National Park (Dreamstime)

I love the national parks of the US and would love to go back. But if I was in transit, I would definitely avoid transiting via the US. It seems too much hassle.

My view is that travellers do a great job in linking the world and bringing communities together. If terrorist groups and perceived trouble can still make some more determined to make sure that a part of the world is not segregated from the rest, I don't think Donald Trump should be allowed to isolate his people from the rest of the world.

However, would the US let me in? That’s another question.

Comment by Wanderlust reader: Nandini

I don’t like to equate a nation's people with its government

Anti-Trump protestors (Dreamstime)

I just came back from California in the US. The trip was planned and booked before Trump was elected. I had a hard time at the airport, not about being let into the country, which was easy, but getting out of the airport, as it was packed with protestors and a lot of roads and lanes for taxis and buses were closed to allow the protestors to do their thing.

I didn't have any issues when I was there and all of the people I spoke to were against Trump, so in that sense it was business as normal. That said, if I can avoid it, I do not want to visit the country again while he's in power, which hopefully won't be that long.

However, I don’t like to equate a nation's people with its government, and I have had nothing but good experiences every time I have visited the US, so it's a tricky situation. There are some photography workshops that I would like to do this year there, and I'm still debating whether I should go this year or not.

Comment by Wanderlust reader: mooseontheloose

Main image: Donald Trump (Dreamstime)