Is the Concorde making a comeback in 2017?

As Concorde celebrates the 41st anniversary of the high speed plane's maiden commercial ﬂight from London Heathrow to Bahrain, we explore the places to see the plane displayed and ask: is the Concorde about to make a comeback?

Surely Concorde is old news?

It’s been over 14 years since the supersonic jet last took to the skies, but 21 January 2017 marks the 41st anniversary since Concorde’s maiden commercial ﬂight from London Heathrow to Bahrain.

Launched as a joint venture between France and the UK, it was unsurpassed during its 27-year lifespan and remains the fastest commercial plane ever operated. Its cruising speed of 2,172kph – nearly twice the speed of sound – reduced ﬂight times on its London-to-New York route from eight hours to around three and a half. It was nothing less than revolutionary.

Sadly, we know what happened next...

The romance of Concorde wasn’t to last. The fatal 2000 crash in Gonesse (killing all 109 onboard) marked the beginning of the end for the jet, despite an otherwise excellent safety record. But it was the downturn that followed 9/11 that hammered in the ﬁnal nail. A drop in passengers and rise in fuel costs (it used a massive 29,629 litres per hour) meant that Concorde ﬂew for the ﬁnal time in 2003. A sad end to a remarkable engineering feat.



Air France Concord at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum Annex (Dreamstime)

How can I mark its anniversary?

Visit one of the many planes on display. Of the 20 jets built, all but a few have been preserved – albeit dotted around the world. Glimpse one at Manchester, Heathrow and Charles de Gaulle (Paris) airports while waiting for a ﬂight.

Alternatively, visit one of the many museums in which they’re housed, from New York’s Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum to the National Museum of Flight in Scotland, to the Concorde Experience in Bridgetown, Barbados. In most cases, you can take tours inside the aircraft, too.

Will we see Concorde in the skies again?

Maybe. A band of former captains, charterers and aviation fans, known as Club Concorde, claims to have raised £120m to buy one of the planes. It is hoped to be in the air by 2019 (the 50th anniversary of the aircraft’s ﬁrst test ﬂight), performing at airshows and events, as well as being available for private charter.

-

Main image: Supersonic Passenger Airplane Concorde in Intrepid Museum (Dreamstime)