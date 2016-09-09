Latest

September's caption competition!

9th September 2016

Tell us your funniest ideas for captions and you could win a prize...



What’s going through this guy’s mind? How long’s he been there? What's he waiting for?

Tell us your wittiest ideas for a caption below - the one that makes us laugh most will win a goody bag.

Simply sign in to myWanderlust and pop your caption in the comments section below.

Good luck!

Please note: The competition is free for people anywhere in the world to enter, but we are only able to send prizes to UK addresses. Feel free to enter anyway, wherever you are, for the glory of winning and the fun of taking part.

The winner of last month's Caption Comp was Adrian Brodkin. 

 

Mexican skeleton photo by Graeme Green

