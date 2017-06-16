Latest

Elephant (Dreamstime)

Friday Fun Caption Competition

16th June 2017

All set for the weekend? Before it gets here, let us know your funniest caption for this pic for a chance to win prizes

What’s happening here?

Is the elephant enjoying his shower a little too much? Has he missed his mouth?

Tell us your wittiest ideas for a caption below. The one that makes us laugh most will win a goody bag.

Simply sign in to myWanderlust and pop your caption in the Comments section below.

Feel free to enter wherever you are in the world, just for the fun of it, but please note we can only send prizes to UK addresses.

Good luck!

Main image: Elephant (Dreamstime) 

 Your Comments (10)

