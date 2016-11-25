Latest

Frog trying to catch butterfly (Dreamstime)

Caption Competition

25th November 2016

Add a bit of fun to your Friday and let us know your funniest caption for this pic

What are these strikingly colourful animals doing?

Is the buttlerfly hoping for a free ride on the frog's tongue? Or is it about to make its final journey to end in the frog's belly?

Perhaps they are travel buddies and are discussing their next destination and what they want to do there?

 

Tell us your wittiest ideas for a caption below - the one that makes us laugh most will win a goody bag.

Simply sign in to myWanderlust and pop your caption in the comments section below.

Feel free to enter wherever you are in the world, just for the fun of it, but please note we can only send prizes to UK addresses.

 

The winner of last week's caption competition is Beckster0_6 . We also liked Encyb's caption.

 

Good luck!

Main image: Frog and butterfly (Dreamstime)

