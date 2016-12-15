Latest

Dog and cat (Dreamstime)

Caption Competition

15th December 2016

Ready for the weekend? Before it gets here, have a bit of fun and let us know your funniest caption for this pic for a chance to win prizes

What are these animals doing?

Are they celebrating Christmas abroad and trying some national treats maybe? What's their verdict? 

What's the cat thinking? And what are the dog's views of his travel buddy?

 

Tell us your wittiest ideas for a caption below - the one that makes us laugh most will win a goody bag.

Simply sign in to myWanderlust and pop your caption in the comments section below.

Feel free to enter wherever you are in the world, just for the fun of it, but please note we can only send prizes to UK addresses.

 

Good luck!

Main image: Dog and cat (Dreamstime)

 Your Comments (18)

  • 16th December by Maicer

  • 16th December by Maicer

  • 16th December by falconer

    You like to eat your turkey stuffed with sage and onion?  Well, I like my cat stuffed with milk and biscuits. 


  • 16th December by ValerieGanne

    The cat?  I found him when I was shopping in Boot’s.


  • 16th December by Jackie Downey

    Hmm! Methinks the cat got the Amarula - but those biscuits are all mine


  • 16th December by ullfc

    Dog="I asked for a Christmas dinner not the A La Cat Menu."


  • 16th December by traveladdict

    No sherry? You're kitten me! I only let him have the milk because I wanted the booze!


  • 16th December by traveladdict

    No sherry? You're kitten me! I only let him have the milk because I wanted the booze!


  • 16th December by traveladdict

    No sherry? You're kitten me! I only let him have the milk because I wanted the booze!


  • 16th December by traveladdict

    No sherry? You're kitten me! I only let him have the milk because I wanted the booze!


  • 16th December by Carolyn7

    That's taking 'Lapland' to a whole new level.....


  • 16th December by dsswaney

    You'll find your prezzies on the kitchen floor.


  • 16th December by Madhamish

    OK I give up where's the reindeer?


  • 17th December by stvgreen

    Don't mind if I dunk, do you?


  • 17th December by Kucieba

    This eggnog tastes a little different 



    I put essence of mouse in it specially ... Merry Christmas 


  • 17th December by Baglan Gladiator

    I hope you enjoy your meal - bone appetit.



    .


  • 17th December by Des2008

    Dog: "but we've not said Grace yet!"


  • 18th December by highflyer

    Can't I have a drink too?


