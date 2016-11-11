Caption Competition

Add a bit of fun to your Friday and let us know your funniest caption for this pic

What are these forlorn-looking animals thinking?

Are they planning a family trip together? Perhaps they're competing for the last spot on the train?

Are the rat and cat conspiring to get rid of the dog, a poor travel buddy?

And why have they all forgotten their coats? Maybe they're going somewhere sunny...

Tell us your wittiest ideas for a caption below - the one that makes us laugh most will win a goody bag.Simply sign in to myWanderlust and pop your caption in the comments section below.

Feel free to enter wherever you are in the world, just for the fun of it, but please note we can only send prizes to UK addresses.



Good luck!







Main image: Dog, cat and rat (Dreamstime)