El Chepe train in Copper Canyon (Graeme Green)

COMPETITION: 10 Second Travels - What's the most incredible journey you've ever taken?

17th May 2017

For this month's 10 Second Travels competition and a chance to win prizes, tell us (in approx 20 words) about the most incredible journey you've ever taken, by train, boat, car, bike or plane

Each month, we ask a quick question. We want to hear your bite-sized travel stories. 

This month's question is: 

What's the most incredible journey you’ve ever taken? 

It could be a journey by train, by boat, by plane, or a road trip by car, truck, motorbike or bicycle. 

Whatever your form of transport, we want to hear about your greatest ever journey, whether it was in Vietnam, Argentina, the USA, Australia, the UK or anywhere else in the world… It could be an absolute epic, or it could be a short break. 

Try to tell us (in approx. 20 words or so), where your journey started and ended, what region or country it covered, and what made it so amazing.

Tell us your '10 Second Travels' story below. The one we like the most will win a goody bag of prizes. We'll also collect together our favourite entries to run as an online article. 

Simply sign in to myWanderlust and pop your 10 Second Travels entry in the Comments section below.

Good luck!

Closing date: 9.59am, Friday, June 16, 2017. 

* Feel free to enter wherever you are in the world, just for the fun of it, but please note we can only send prizes to UK addresses.

 

Main image: El Chepe train in Copper Canyon (Graeme Green). Other photos in descending order: Car on Alaska Highway (Graeme Green); boat on Mekong River (Dreamstime); Jacobite Train, Scotland (Dreamstime). 



