Curries cooking (Dreamstime)

COMPETITION: 10 Second Travels - What was your most memorable meal while travelling?

9th March 2017

Welcome to our brand new monthly competition: 10 Second Travels. Tell is (in approx 10-20 words) about the most memorable meal you've ever had while travelling, for a chance to win prizes...

Each month, we'll ask a quick question. We want to hear your bite-sized travel stories. 

This month's question is: What's the most memorable meal you've ever had while travelling?

Tell us about the most memorable meal you've experienced. What was it? Where was it? What was it that made the meal so special - the food, the setting, the company...?

Maybe you've tried national dishes like Pad Thai, ceviche, the perfect curry or pizza?

Perhaps you've been bold enough to sample fried tarantulas, hakarl or guinea pig? 

Maybe you shared food with a monks, fishermen or local families, found amazing treats at a roadside cafe, or enjoyed a special celebratory dinner with your travel buddies? 

Tell us your 10 Second Travels story below, using approx 10-20 words. The one we like the sound of most will win a goody bag of prizes. We'll also collect together our favourite entries to run as an online article.

Simply sign in to myWanderlust and pop your 10 Second Travels entry in the Comments section below.

Good luck!

* Feel free to enter wherever you are in the world, just for the fun of it, but please note we can only send prizes to UK addresses.

 

Main image, top: Curries cooking (Dreamstime). Image above: meat cooking on a barbecue (Dreamstime). 

