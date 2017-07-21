Latest

Related

Up-close encounter with a lion (Dreamstime)

COMPETITION: 10 Second Travels - What's the scariest moment you've ever had when travelling?

21st July 2017

For this month's 10 Second Travels competition and a chance to win prizes, tell us (in approx 20 words) about the scariest moment you've ever had while travelling

Each month, we ask a quick question. We want to hear your bite-sized travel stories. 

This month's question is: 

What's the scariest moment you've ever had while travelling? 

We've all had a moment on our travels that was on the terrifying side. Maybe you've had an experience where a lion or a shark got a little too close for comfort? Maybe you took a wrong turn on a dark sidestreet? Maybe you took a ride on a motorbike, car or bus that you felt lucky to come out the other side of?

Did you stand too close to the edge? Were you on an island when a hurricane hit or a volcano erupted? 

Terrifying at the time, they often make a great travel tale once we're, hopefully, safely out of the situation. 

Whatever the moment was, try to tell us about your scariest moment (in approx. 20 words or so), including where it was and what happened. 

Tell us your '10 Second Travels' story below. The one we like the most will win a goody bag of prizes. We'll also collect together our favourite entries to run as an online article. 

Simply sign in to myWanderlust and pop your 10 Second Travels entry in the Comments section below.

Good luck!

Closing date: 10am, Friday, August 18, 2017. 

Main image (top): Up-close encounter with a lion (Dreamstime). Second down: dark street at night (Dreamstime). Third down: great white shark (Dreamstime). Bottom image: busy traffic in Vietnam (Dreamstime)


You must be logged in to leave a comment. Login or get more from Wanderlust - register today!

 Your Comments (23)

  • 21st July by Rowsie

    On a Dhow on a river in Kenya it broke down.  We had to use rickety boats to get to land and then were chased by snarling dogs as we made our way up the bank.  Terrifying!


    Report as inappropriate

  • 21st July by nomadnic

    Arrive in Mumbai, middle of the night, airport 'staff' bundle me into back of a van, kidnapped! Barricade myself in room. Pay $50 escape fee. Returned to airport intact.


    Report as inappropriate

  • 21st July by tandum

    Serengeti NP in 2009. Leopard cub got stuck underneath our open top jeep. Mother came looking for it and was seconds from jumping into our jeep looking for her baby. One guy in the jeep was just quick enough to pull over the roof! Scary but amazing! Would love to tell the full story!


    Report as inappropriate

  • 21st July by Douglas Dockey

    A cobra which had been placed around my neck suddenly became aggressive and a lethal threat in a Moroccan plaza. 


    Report as inappropriate

  • 21st July by sam_j_young

    Bolivian "death road" by coach (2001), Driver cut tight corner and back wheels slid over edge of a 200m drop!


    Report as inappropriate

  • 21st July by janepenny

    In Atlanta,walking to A trade show,approached by many guys looking suspicious, very worrying


    Report as inappropriate

  • 21st July by jackiellis

    My scariest moment..


    Having travelling the world my scariest moment was wandering off and sinking in quicksand as a child at Morecambe Bay 


    Report as inappropriate

  • 21st July by davenilsson

    Searching for a ghost town called Silver City. Not a soul for
    50 miles. The car dies, so do I.


    Report as inappropriate

  • 21st July by outwalking

    Kamchatka. Bush stop. Brown bear raced towards us. HEart stopping moment. Fortunately reindeer on his menu NOT US.


    Report as inappropriate

  • 21st July by AlisonP



    Coming between a huge bull and his family while walking in Peneda-Geres
    National Park in Portugal – he took exception, we changed course VERY quickly!




    Report as inappropriate

  • 21st July by marzipanthecat

    Storms in Dublin. All flight/sailings cancelled. Except ours. Plane =
    God's cocktail shaker. Cabin crew terrified too. Holy water flung
    everywhere.


    Report as inappropriate

  • 21st July by EllCee

    Being charged by a white rhino in South Africa, need I say more?


    Report as inappropriate

  • 21st July by Dbart

    Coming face-to-face with a very large stingray while snorkelling in a Maldives lagoon. 


    Report as inappropriate

  • 21st July by Froglady3

    Travelling round a safari park and realising the boot was open! Couldn't get out to shut it; Lions, PANIC!!!


    Report as inappropriate

  • 21st July by LED

    Falling off trekking path to Machu Picchu.  Rolling down to within three feet of precipitous drop into the Urubamba River.


    Report as inappropriate

  • 21st July by Viajar_Solo

    Iran May 2014. A motorcyclist mounted the pavement, grabbed me from behind and tried to get me onto his bike. A passing taxi driver dragged him off and then gave me a free ride back to my hotel. 


    Report as inappropriate

  • 21st July by Bridgetony

    While walking the Routeburn Track in New Zealand, I decided to climb a small peak to get a better view down into the spectacular valley below. On my way back, I stepped down onto a sheet of black ice and slid on my back 20m down a sheer 100m slope, coming to rest only when my boot wedged between two rocks. When I tell the story, I try not to mention being rescued by a group of scouts with a long rope...


    Report as inappropriate

  • 22nd July by bigmumma

    Driving to the Grand Canyon, dust tracks, 50 degrees +, no phone signal and wild animals running across the tracks. scary.


    Report as inappropriate

  • 22nd July by PhilfromLlangollen

    Coming face-to-face with a black bear whilst hiking the aptly named Bear's Hump in Canada. We both beat a hasty retreat!


    Report as inappropriate

  • 23rd July by theresacoo76

    We were camping in Kakadu National Park in Australia. We decided to go Fishing and rented a small tin boat. all was fine until we realised the river banks were covered with Huge Crocodiles. some would slide into the water and disappear. we were terrified! we rowed back but still had to pull the boat out of the water which was nearly waist deep onto the Jetty.


    Report as inappropriate

  • 23rd July by Shooker

    Accepting a lift to China's Great Wall from a random man and discovering he had a machete under his seat!


    Report as inappropriate

  • 24th July by Vickydoo

    Getting lost at night, walking from a local Dr surgery to my hotel, alone as a 21 year female in the Dom Republic.


    Report as inappropriate

  • 25th July by alexouthwaite

    My scariest moment was my boyfriend's allergic reaction to cerviche in rural Peru. Swollen throat & face whilst hours from a hospital.


    Report as inappropriate

MAKE IT HAPPEN

loading...

Key Facts

  • Frontier and expedition

    Plan an expedition-type trip for a frontier-feel adventure. Visit the Amazon, the Arctic, the Mongolian steppe or book a remote homestay

  • Outdoor Activities

    Hiking, kayaking, surfing, rafting, scuba diving horse-riding, dog-sledding, horse-riding... add an outdoor activity to your travels and holidays

  • More Experiences

Destinations

News

select
select
select
select
Departure date:
RadDatePicker
RadDatePicker
Open the calendar popup.
Return date:
RadDatePicker
RadDatePicker
Open the calendar popup.
Date flexibility:
Spin UpSpin Down
Search

Need some travel planning inspiration?

Simply select the destination you’re interested in or the activities you’re looking for and we’ll send your request to a select panel of tour operators.

Each operator will respond to your request individually. Your details remain private and are not disclosed to any partners unless you decide to proceed with a booking. Enjoy!

Search
Email

Wanderlust in your inbox

Wanderlust sends out regular email newsletters – be the first to know about web exclusives, competitions, hot offers and travel jobs. Register today!

I have read and agree to the Terms & Conditions

Submit