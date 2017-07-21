COMPETITION: 10 Second Travels - What's the scariest moment you've ever had when travelling?

For this month's 10 Second Travels competition and a chance to win prizes, tell us (in approx 20 words) about the scariest moment you've ever had while travelling

Each month, we ask a quick question. We want to hear your bite-sized travel stories.

This month's question is:

What's the scariest moment you've ever had while travelling?

We've all had a moment on our travels that was on the terrifying side. Maybe you've had an experience where a lion or a shark got a little too close for comfort? Maybe you took a wrong turn on a dark sidestreet? Maybe you took a ride on a motorbike, car or bus that you felt lucky to come out the other side of?

Did you stand too close to the edge? Were you on an island when a hurricane hit or a volcano erupted?

Terrifying at the time, they often make a great travel tale once we're, hopefully, safely out of the situation.

Whatever the moment was, try to tell us about your scariest moment (in approx. 20 words or so), including where it was and what happened.

Tell us your '10 Second Travels' story below. The one we like the most will win a goody bag of prizes. We'll also collect together our favourite entries to run as an online article.

Simply sign in to myWanderlust and pop your 10 Second Travels entry in the Comments section below.

Good luck!

Closing date: 10am, Friday, August 18, 2017.

Main image (top): Up-close encounter with a lion (Dreamstime). Second down: dark street at night (Dreamstime). Third down: great white shark (Dreamstime). Bottom image: busy traffic in Vietnam (Dreamstime)