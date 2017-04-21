Latest

Tonle Sap Lake, Cambodia (Graeme Green)

COMPETITION: 10 Second Travels - What's the most unforgettable view you've ever seen while travelling?

21st April 2017

For this month's 10 Second Travels competition and a chance to win prizes, tell us (in approx 10-20 words) about the most incredible view you've ever seen while travelling...


Each month, we ask a quick question. We want to hear your bite-sized travel stories. 

This month's question is: 

What's the most unforgettable view you’ve ever seen while travelling? 

 

Perhaps you’ve taken in an epic view of a desert, coastline or mountain range? Or you’ve been lucky enough to explore one of the world’s weirdest landscapes

Maybe you watched an unforgettable sunrise or sunset, after a challenging hike, climb or bike ride? Or you've seen a wonderful winter landscape? 

Perhaps you took in a city, from Santiago to Bangkok, from a unique vantage point? Or observed an incredible natural phenomenon or group of wildlife?

What about a travel classic, like the Taj Mahal or Angkor Wat? Or perhaps you saw an unforgettable view from the window of a train, bus or boat…?

  

Tell us your '10 Second Travels' story below, using approx 10-20 words. The one we like the most will win a goody bag of prizes. We'll also collect together our favourite entries to run as an online article. 

Simply sign in to myWanderlust and pop your 10 Second Travels entry in the Comments section below.

Good luck!

* Feel free to enter wherever you are in the world, just for the fun of it, but please note we can only send prizes to UK addresses.

 

Photos in descending order: Tonle Sap Lake, Cambodia (Graeme Green), Daisetsuzan National Park, Japan (Graeme Green), Summit of Mount Agung, Bali (Graeme Green).  

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Login or get more from Wanderlust - register today!

 Your Comments (21)

  • 21st April by toonsarah

    Arriving on the north rim of the Grand Canyon during an unexpected June snowstorm, thick flakes of snow swirling around yet unable to mask the drama of the scene.


  • 21st April by Emdee

    Watching the sun set in the reflection of Wolji Pond leaving the perfect symmetrical reflection of Donggung Palace in Gyeongju, South Korea. 


  • 21st April by JohnA

    On the track, just yards ahead of me, Murchison Falls National Park, Uganda, a white rhino suckling its young. 1970. 


  • 21st April by dolphingirl127

    I was in plettenberg bay in South Africa and dived with ragged tooth sharks the amazing view of seeing them swim near me blew my mind and started me off wanting to dive in all the seas of the world in as many places as possible - I was hooked, it took my breath away 


  • 21st April by louise_paul21

    Being in Devils Pool, looking over the edge of the 100m Vic Falls.


  • 21st April by newforester

    Night-time lightning storm over Hong Kong Harbour viewed from Mandarin Oriental balcony.


  • 21st April by alimarvels

    Hot air balloons rising with the sun casting shadows over the Angkor Wat Temple at dawn.


  • 21st April by _xxNickyxx_

    Night time view of Manhattan from the Empire State Building, it wasn't just the bitter cold that took my breath away.


  • 21st April by Rachelmcp

    Flight from Cusco to Peruvian rainforest, the moment when the high plateau gives way to the beautiful jungle thousands of feet below


  • 21st April by davenilsson

    Driving into a storm in the Mohave desert, as the clouds turned the day to night and lightning seared down all around every few seconds.


  • 21st April by harve

    The Night panoramic sky from the Wadi Rum wilderness area!


    could have been on Mars! Like Matt Damon


  • 21st April by ShaunAnkers

    Total Eclipse of Sun in the Libyan desert in 2006. A pink 360 degree "sunset" along the horizon and shadow bands across the desert floor.


  • 21st April by pjhap

    Red rock, ochre shadows and dusky desert, as the golden sun sinks and the silver moon rises over the brooding monolith, Uluru.


  • 21st April by lwall1

    Full moon rising over tidal flats in Broome, casting a golden staircase in the darkness.


  • 21st April by robfyoung

    The most spectacular and breath-taking sunset I have ever witnessed in Keurbooms Strand, South Africa.


  • 21st April by Brian Dempsey

    Watching a line of pelicans flying silhouetted against the golden setting sun on Lake Tana in Ethiopia.


  • 21st April by jeb1904

    Sitting alone on a beach in Oman at 2am, watching the crashing waves and a sky full of stars...


  • 21st April by Taniya

    My first view of Bodanath Stupa in Nepal - so unexpected - so vibrant.


  • 21st April by Tess Fensome

    Finally we arrived... just a glimpse at first, a jagged peak rising from the clouds, but unmistakably Mount Everest.


  • 21st April by HelenS77

    After a couple of hours waiting as darkness fell, finally peering into the Masaya Volcano (Nicaragua) to see molten lava! Spectacular!


